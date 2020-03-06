Still using Windows 7? Here's How You Can Stay Safe

In case you haven't heard, Windows 7 has been dead since January 14, 2020. But there's no need to panic just yet! Your computer will still work but it will be much more susceptible to threats such as malware since Microsoft no longer provides any security updates to Windows 7.

The best option for you is to upgrade to Windows 10 but if this isn't something you're able to do at the moment, then you should learn how to keep your computer safe. I've learned a lot about computer security in the field of of computer repair and I'm more than happy to share it with you. This article's mission is to inform you on the ways you can stay safe for now:

Avoid using Internet Explorer

Most malicious software is spread through the internet, specifically through browser vulnerabilities . Microsoft is also ending its support for Internet Explorer so using it on Windows 7 is only going to put you more at risk.

Alternatives for Internet Explorer include Google Chrome, Opera, and Firefox.

Be careful with choosing the software you use

The first thing you need to make sure of is that the software you want to use still supports Windows 7. Office 2007 has lost support years ago whereas Office 2010 will still receive security updates till October of 2020. Hackers like to target programs that use Java, Flash and Adobe Reader so make sure to keep those updated as well.

Use an antivirus

Both Windows Security Essentials and Windows 7's free antivirus won't be receiving any more security updates. Make sure that your third-party antivirus app of choice is activated and not yet expired.

Disconnect from the Internet

If your current task doesn't require an Internet connection, then disconnect your computer from the Internet. Disable your WiFi or unplug your ethernet cable to make sure you're physically disconnected.

Avoid Administrator accounts

For now, it's best to stay away from Admin accounts. If you get compromised while using a standard account, only that account will be affected. Try to limit your use of an Administrator accounts for tasks like installing or updating software. For everything else, stick to a standard account.

Follow these tips carefully and it should buy you enough time till you can migrate to a new operating system. We suggest going for Windows 10. If you want to try something new (and free), Linux is a great option.

Hope this helped!

