Startups of The Year: Meet the Engineering Industry

The Startups of The Year 2024 showcases exceptional companies across 100 industries. Nominations are based on regional and industrial excellence, not just location. This series will detail our key industries and demonstrate how HackerNoon can help you explore them further.





Engineering is the closest thing to magic that exists in the world — Elon Musk





Engineering is all about turning science into something we can see, use, and experience. Whether it's designing bridges, developing energy systems, or creating the technology that runs our world, engineers are behind the scenes making it all happen. Different fields—like civil, mechanical, electrical, and aerospace engineering—each focus on unique problems, but they all share the same goal: solving real-world challenges with innovative solutions.





Right now, with tech moving faster than ever and big global issues like climate change, engineering is evolving. Things like AI, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are shaking up how things are built and run, making them smarter, more efficient, and greener. For startups, this shift is opening up huge opportunities to jump in with new ideas—whether it's in renewable energy, smart cities, or even materials we haven’t thought of yet.

Startups of The Year 2024 & Engineering

HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is celebrating the engineering industry by shedding light on tech's rising stars across a number of industries, including:





Nominate and vote for your favorite Engineering companies here!





Engineering on HackerNoon

HackerNoon.com is a culmination of years of software engineering innovation. Our development team has continued to improve the platform, with a seamless user experience top-of-mind. Using our custom-built Content Management System, we’ve been quietly building out an open and technical blogging network, launching sites like Memeology.tech , TextModels.tech , Escholar.tech , LearnRepo.com , Homology.tech, Dataology.tech, Browserology.tech, and more.









We’ve also built advanced voting systems for events like the Startups of the Year and Noonies. Behind the scenes, our custom-built publishing software powers HackerNoon with features such as globally fast-loading story pages, curated niche content, AI integrations in the editorial workflow, blog post translation into 77 languages, audio file generation, email delivery, blockchain backups, and more.





In addition, HackerNoon has broadened its Engineering coverage to include multiple categories, such as Software Engineering, Data Engineering, Electronics, Manufacturing, and more. To help you get started on your journey through this dynamic industry, here are some stories you might find interesting:





Engineering Stories to Kickstart Your Journey

Learn how to use Mapbox with React and how these technologies work together.

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) is crucial for creating successful software. It provides a clear plan and structure for each step, helping teams stay organized. Once you start following SDLC, I promise that your projects will become unrecognizable.

Generative AI (genAI) is finding increasing applications across various industries, including fashion. Some innovations may not appear on the catwalks or make headlines but could be essential during mountain expeditions or camping trips. Vladislav Moroz, the founder of RedFox, revealed the products and innovations that keep you warm and dry in severe weather.

The pervasiveness of AI makes it unavoidable and inescapable. So, it’s all a matter of when and how it will be adopted, and not whether it will. This article takes a deep dive into nine industries setting the gold standard for AI adoption. It explores how they're leveraging this powerful technology to overcome challenges.

In logistics, 3D printing helps shift manufacturing from mass production to on-demand. Its major impacts on the supply chain include increased resiliency against upstream disruptions, a comprehensive shift to decentralization, reduced lead times, and workarounds for rising supply chain costs.

About HackerNoon's Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon's flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many stories have been written about these daring and rising startups.





The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company News page.





