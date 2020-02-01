Speed Up Your Windows 10 With These 10 Tips

Just because Windows 10 is the latest version of Microsoft doesn’t mean it’s immune to slow downs. Here are 10 tips you can try to speed up Windows 10:

1. Use A Speedup or Cleanup Utility

Utilities such as AVG or Norton actually do boost your computer's performance. Just make sure that you're using a legitimate utility to avoid malicious software!

2. Get Rid of Bloatware

Bloatware are pre-installed software in your computer that aren't necessarily useful. Good thing is they're actually pretty easy to get rid of! All you need to do is right-click on the app on the start menu and click uninstall. Make sure to also get rid of any software that you no longer need.

3. Control What Runs at Startup

Load your Task Manager by pressing Ctrl-Shift-Esc. Click on the Startup tab to see all the programs that load the moment you start up your computer. The Status column will show you in the software is enabled to start running on startup. Just pick which ones you don't necessarily need right away and disable them.

4. Use Disk Cleanup

Type Disk Cleanup in the start menu to open up the utility. Disk Cleanup finds unnecessary junk and gives you the option to delete everything at once.

5. Upgrade Your RAM

More memory is always a good thing! A lot of devices no longer allow options to add more RAM but if your device is capable of having more RAM installed, then that's an option you may want to look into.

6. Invest in an SSD Startup Drive

If you use demanding applications such as Adobe Photoshop, having an SSD will definitely help with increasing the speed of loading and running the software. You could replace your internal startup hard drive with an SSD or you could use an external SSD with a USB 3.0 connection.

7. Get Rid of Malware

The best thing about Windows 10 is that you don't even have to install a third-party software since it already has a Windows Defender built-in but you can always install one such as Malwarebytes.

8. Switch to High Performance

Unless you're trying to save electricity or you're running on an unplugged laptop, try switching your Power Settings to High Performance. Just head over to Control Panel, System and Security, then Power Options. You should see a dropdown arrow on the right side of "Show additional plans".

9. Troubleshoot Your Performance

If you open the Control Panel and search for "troubleshooting", you can run the troubleshooters under System and Security. Doing this might track down the cause of your computer's slowdown. Make sure to try out all other troubleshooters for good measure.

10. Adjust Your Computer's Appearance

By typing "adjust appearance" in Cortana, Windows will pop up a menu where you can select "Adjust for best performance." You can also customize it by ticking off all the appearance features you can live without.





