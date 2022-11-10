Speechless

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned Coins Mentioned

The final down candle in this crypto bear market is near, says author. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is a once in a generation trading talent, he says. He says FTX overextended themselves by gorging on cheap credit collateralized by high and rising valuations of assets on their balance sheet. As money became more expensive and the cycle turned, their nakedness was exposed for all to see. The majority of the Alameda business is actually FTX’s own centrally controlled and printed-out-of-thin-air token.