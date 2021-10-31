Sorry, Mark. You Don't Own the Metaverse

2,210 reads

In 1992, Neal Stephenson used the term metaverse to describe a dystopian future under authoritarian control. In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced his vision for Facebook, the monolithic, ethical nightmare to become synonymous with the metaverse. Coincidence? In this post, propose a better origin story for the metaverse and a better future. One that is by the users for the users. With inspiration from The Sandbox game.