Smash Bros. News: Tekken Character Announced as DLC

In recent Smash Bros news, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster has gotten a little bigger, with the announcement of a new DLC character.

With an initial roster size of 74 characters, that includes all of the characters from the previous games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the most ambitious video games in recent years. Here are more details on the new DLC character, Kazuya Mishima.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate News: New Character Details

Jumping out of Tekken, the immensely popular fighting game franchise, is Kazuya Mishima, one of the series’ most iconic characters. After spending most of the time trying to take down his own father in Tekken, Kazuya will be put to the test when he joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

Along with the character himself, the DLC bundle will come with a new stage based on a classic Tekken arena. In the background of the stage will be Heihachi Mishima, the father of Kazuya.

Tekken characters are known for having a lot of moves and combos, with some characters having over 100 moves in their repertoire. One might think that a Tekken character would’ve been astronomically toned down for Super Smash Bros, but it seems that’s not the case.

In the Nintendo Direct showcasing Kazuya, they showed that he still has many moves at his disposal. Sure, he doesn’t have dozens and dozens of moves, but it’s wild how many Kazuya still has.

And with the inclusion of Kazuya in Smash Bros, he now joins the elite list of fighting game icons that have been included in the game. Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter, and Terry from Fatal Fury were previously added to the game as playable characters; with Guile from Street Fighter and Akira Yuki from Virtua Fighter also appearing as assist trophies.

Kazuya Mishima has been a staple of the Tekken franchise since the beginning, and he will feel right at home with other video game legends. With one more DLC character yet to be revealed, we can’t wait for more Smash Bros. news in the future

