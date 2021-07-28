10 Best PSP Games of All Time Ranked by Sales

There are many great handheld consoles, but one that stands out is Sony’s PSP. First released in Japan in 2004, the PSP blew minds worldwide. With the ability to go on the internet, listen to music, watch movies, and most importantly, play video games, the PSP had it all.

What also elevated the console to another level was its catalog. Popular franchises such as Tekken, God of War, and Monster Hunter had incredible installments that were exclusive or debuted on the PSP. So without further ado, here are the best PSP games of all time ranked by sales.

10. Tekken: Dark Resurrection - 2.2 Million Copies Sold

Since 1994, Tekken has been an influential fighting game series. With iconic characters, great music, and 3D graphics, Tekken has cemented itself as one of the best fighting game franchises out there.

With its long history, it’s not a surprise that Tekken had success on the PSP. Tekken: Dark Resurrection is an updated version of Tekken 5, which was released on the PSP.

The game featured three new characters that weren’t in Tekken 5: Armor King, Lily, and Dragunov; with Lily and Dragunov making their debuts in the franchise. Tekken: Dark Resurrection was a success, managing to sell 2.2 million copies, and it would also become available on the PlayStation 3.

9. Daxter - 2.3 Million Copies Sold

The fan-favorite sidekick of the Jak and Daxter series, Daxter would get the chance to shine in his own video game. Released in 2006, the video game sees Daxter go on an adventure to save his friend, Jak. Along the way, Daxter will meet new allies such as Osmo and Taryn, and also come across new villains such as Kaeden.

Daxter would prove to have star power, and his standalone title would become a successful PSP game. The title sold 2.3 million copies, making it one of the best PSP games of all time in terms of financial success. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a new installment in the Jak and Daxter series, and we’re itching to see the duo in a modern console.

8. Monster Hunter Freedom 2 - 2.4 Million Copies Sold

Monster Hunter is a massively popular franchise, and it’s very obvious when you take a look at this list. Apart from its financial success, the Monster Hunter series is revered for its gameplay, and Monster Hunter Freedom 2 is no exception. Players take on quests and hunt down monsters in this PSP game.

Fans of the series would go out in droves to buy the game, with Monster Hunter Freedom 2 selling 2.4 million copies. Although this is an impressive number, it’s the lowest-selling Monster Hunter title on this list.

This isn’t a criticism on Monster Hunter Freedom 2, but a compliment on how successful the franchise was on the PSP, and in general.

7. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - 3.1 Million Copies Sold

Final Fantasy is one of the most successful franchises in video game history, and their games are routinely applauded for being great. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII would continue this trend as it told the story of Zack as he battles against Genesis.

The game is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII and features many of the game’s characters including Cloud and Sephiroth.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII not only managed to expand the story of Final Fantasy VII but also sold a huge amount of copies; 3.1 million. With the Final Fantasy VII remake being released just last year, we would love to see this game come back to modern consoles.

Even if it doesn’t, we can still take solace in the fact that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII was one of the best PSP games.

6. God of War: Chains of Olympus - 3.2 Million Copies Sold

Before the God of War trilogy, Kratos was still serving the gods. This game takes place during his years of servitude and sees him trying to rescue Helios, the Sun God.

Released in 2008, God of War: Chains of Olympus would prove that God of War is a successful franchise regardless of which console it was released on.

Chains of Olympus was one of the best-selling PSP games, with 3.2 million copies sold. The God of War franchise has been going strong since its inception, and the franchise doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

God of War: Ragnarok is set for release in 2022, and will continue the story set forward by 2018’s God of War.

5. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite - 3.8 Million Copies Sold

We’ve already mentioned Monster Hunter Freedom 2, but Capcom wasn’t done with the game. 2 years later, they released Monster Hunter Freedom Unite.

It’s an expanded version of Freedom 2, offering more quests, more monsters, and more weapons; taking the previous game and taking it to another level.

Freedom Unite not only expanded the gameplay of Freedom 2 but also expanded on its sales. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite sold 3.8 million copies, 1.4 million more than Freedom 2.

What’s even more impressive is that Freedom Unite still isn’t the best-selling Monster Hunter title on the PSP.

4. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories - 4.5 Million Copies Sold

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories is a prequel to Vice City. The story tells of the Vance brothers as they try to make a name for themselves in Vice City, but as they find out, that’s harder said than done. The game also features well-known actors such as Danny Trejo, Luis Guzman, and Gary Busey.

The financial success of Grand Theft Auto can’t be overstated, and this game would contribute to that success; Vice City Stories sold 4.5 million copies.

Fans of the series were happy with the game because even though it was on a smaller scale, it still delivered on the fun, craziness that they expect from a Grand Theft Auto game.

3. Gran Turismo - 4.6 Million Copies Sold

PSP was home to several racing games that included Need for Speed, Midnight Club, and Dirt. Another racing franchise that was represented on the PSP was Gran Turismo.

Some features of the game had to be minimized for all of the content to fit, with the game featuring over 800 drivable cars. Some of these brands included Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, and Ferrari.

Although there are plenty of racing games on the PSP, Gran Turismo is the best-selling one on the console. It sold 4.6 million copies and cemented itself as one of the most successful PSP games.

The series is still going strong, with Gran Turismo 7 set for release in the future, exclusively to the PlayStation 5.

2. Monster Hunter Portable 3rd - 4.9 Million Copies Sold

Released two years after Monster Hunter Freedom Unite, Monster Hunter Portable 3rd made its debut on the PSP. The game features a boatload of weapons, with almost 900 of them being included in the game.

Some of the weapons include Sword, the Hunting Horn, the Switch Axe, and the Bow.

The best-selling Monster Hunter game on the PSP, Monster Hunter Portable 3rd sold 4.9 million copies. Monster Hunter dominated on the PSP, and the franchise is still on a roll.

In 2018, Monster Hunter: World would sell an astounding 17 million copies. On top of that, Monster Hunter Rise was released this year for the Nintendo Switch.

1. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories - 8 Million Copies Sold

Before Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, Liberty City Stories was released on the PSP, a prequel to Grand Theft Auto 3. The player controls Toni Cipriani as he returns to Liberty City and helps his boss, Salvatore Leone, gain control of the city. Both of these characters appear in Grand Theft Auto 3.

At the very top of the list of best PSP games of all time, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories would shadow the other titles. The game sold 8 million copies, 3 million more than second place.

Although Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories failed to reach that level, it’s hard to imagine that Rockstar is in any way upset by the total amount of sales.

Although the PSP was discontinued many years ago, it doesn’t take away from its impact. With its amazing features and games, the PSP was one of the best handheld consoles out there.

