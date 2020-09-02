Noonie Nominee Simona Cotin is a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft

Simona Cotin from the United Kingdom is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Software Development category. Simona is a developer who has a passion for teaching others. Scroll on through for their take on what’s trending in tech today.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SERVERLESS

2. About Simona Cotin

Simona Cotin is an award winning web developer with a passion for teaching. She spends most of her time tinkering with JavaScript in the cloud and sharing her experience with other developers.

3. The things Simona makes / writes / manages / builds

As a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft, Simona engages with the web community to help create a great developer experience with Azure. She loves shipping code to production and has built network data analytics platforms using Angular, Typescript, React, and Node.js.

Over the past years, Simona has worked on the Serverless September and co-created the 25 Days of Serverless series. By night, she's helped organize ServerlessDays London and Boston.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

A newer and better series of Serverless September & 25 Days of Serverless

5. What are you worried about right now?

Climate change & current pandemic

6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Much less travel and in-person community events

7. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Donate to NPOs working on climate change

8. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Each framework & language is for a use case. We should not select a standard framework or language for ourselves.

9. Which apps can't you live without?

Gmail, Google Maps, Browser

10. What are you currently learning?

Machine Learning

