Noonie Nominee Simona Cotin is a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Simona Cotin from the United Kingdom is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Software Development category. Simona is a developer who has a passion for teaching others. Scroll on through for their take on what’s trending in tech today.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SERVERLESS
Simona Cotin is an award winning web developer with a passion for teaching. She spends most of her time tinkering with JavaScript in the cloud and sharing her experience with other developers.
As a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft, Simona engages with the web community to help create a great developer experience with Azure. She loves shipping code to production and has built network data analytics platforms using Angular, Typescript, React, and Node.js.
Over the past years, Simona has worked on the Serverless September and co-created the 25 Days of Serverless series. By night, she's helped organize ServerlessDays London and Boston.
A newer and better series of Serverless September & 25 Days of Serverless
Climate change & current pandemic
Much less travel and in-person community events
Donate to NPOs working on climate change
Each framework & language is for a use case. We should not select a standard framework or language for ourselves.
Gmail, Google Maps, Browser
Machine Learning
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Don't forget to help Simona become the Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year for SERVERLESS.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.