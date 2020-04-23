Signal Vs. WhatsApp Vs. Utopia: Who Is The Obvious Winner?

The 21st century is the age of technology and the Internet. Today, the whole world is online. We are increasingly moving all our business to the Internet space. It is the place where we work, communicate, order food, pay for purchases, watch movies and listen to music.

The Internet replaces live communication. Thanks to it, we can stay in touch with friends and relatives for 24 hours and 7 days a week. All you need is a stable Internet connection and a convenient messenger.

If the first does not depend on our choice, then the second depends entirely on us, or rather on the decision in favour of which messenger we will make our choice. At this stage, you should stop and think carefully, analyze and read about the various messengers that the global app market offers us today.

Note that when analyzing options, you should especially consider the security of using the messenger. The 21st century is not only the age of technology, but also the age of information espionage, as well as the age of mass leaks of user information. To prevent this, you should pay attention to how secure your chosen messenger is.

If you analyze the top popular apps, the clear leaders will be Signal vs WhatsApp vs Utopia. Many people think about which service is better. After all, they differ in one way or another. It can be their functionality and the encryption methods that are used to secure the data.

Let’s conduct a comprehensive analysis of these 3 popular options and once and for all answer the question, which messenger to use for stable and secure communication?

Signal is a well-known messaging app. It became popular after the statements of the notorious Edward Snowden, about the high-security indicators of this messenger.

Messenger is managed by the non-profit organization Open Whisper Systems. Therefore, any risks of information leaks or pressure from the state are excluded.

Signal is an application that transmits only encrypted messages. It is based on end-to-end encryption, according to which only participants of the conversation have access to forwarded messages.

Besides, Signal allows users to make voice messages that will also be encrypted from prying ears. There is a ban on screenshots and the password phase function, which acts as secondary user authentication and prevents unauthorized users from access to your data.

Messenger works using open source code that is publicly available. Therefore, each user can check it for the security of use.

Features:

• Text messages;

• Voice messages;

• Voice calls;

• Secret chats;

• Support for media files;

• Location;

• Ban for screenshots;

• Self-destructing messages;

• Stickers, emojis and emoticons.

Pros:

• Secure messaging platform;

• Independent developers;

• Verification of each session;

• E2E encryption;

• It doesn’t store metadata;

• Backups.

Cons:

• Not suitable for use on IOS;

• Users should share their contact lists with the app when registering.

WhatsApp messenger has the largest number of users from this list - more than 1 billion. The app is owned by Facebook, which works closely with the government and various commercial companies. This relationship became the reason for mass protests against this application. Initially, the app did not use any means to protect data, which was also the reason for numerous accusations.

However, more recently, developers have implemented end-to-end encryption and provided users with at least some measures for safe use of the application. It became possible after WhatsApp partnered with Open Whisper Systems to integrate with the Signal app. Therefore, the encryption method that uses Signal has been applied to WhatsApp.

Although this step made it possible to deprive developers to decrypt user messages, they still have access to user messages.

Fortunately, they can't read the contents of the message, but they can see the sender and recipient data, as well as the time of sending. Besides, WhatsApp captures user metadata that can be passed to the government upon request.

During registration, WhatsApp requests the data of your contact list. This data is then stored on the server and can be declassified at any time upon request.

Features:

• Text messages;

• Voice message;

• Voice calls;

• Video calls;

• Location;

• Reading message notification;

• Secret chats;

• Choosing the design;

• Desktop version;

• Emoticons, stickers, and GIFs.

Pros:

• Lots of features;

• E2E encryption (in ambiguous);

• Multimedia support;

• Design and user-friendly interface.

Cons:

• It is not open-source;

• Share the data with the state and any marketing agencies;

• Impossible to send large files;

• Bad desktop version.

Utopia is a decentralized ecosystem that, in addition to an instant messenger that transmits encrypted messages, allows users to use the built-in mail service, browser, crypto wallet and much more. In other words, it is a full-fledged and multi-functional space within the global Internet network.

Utopia developers are enthusiasts who still don't reveal their identity. Therefore, any pressure from the state or commercial organizations is impossible.

Utopia is a peer-to-peer architecture that does not store user data on a single server. For this purpose, it creates individual repositories for each user. All user actions are encrypted with complex and multi-level encryption based on the Elliptic Curve25519 and 256-bit AES. Such a method allows you to protect your data from any hacker attacks.

Registration in the ecosystem is anonymous. The user does not disclose their data from the beginning to the end of the process. The user's nickname is a private key that is generated during registration. It cannot be picked up or hacked since it consists of an infinite number of characters.

Features:

• Text messages;

• Voice messages;

• Secret chats;

• Channels;

• Emoticons and stickers;

• Media files;

• Location.

Pros:

• P2P network;

• Unknown developers;

• Elliptic Curve25519 and 256-bit AES data encryption;

• Anonymous usage;

• Built-in uMail, Idyll Browser, uWallet, Mining Bot, uMap, Image Viewer, etc.;

• Cryptocurrency;

• No censorship.

Cons:

• There is no mobile version;

• A small audience of users.

Signal VS WhatsApp VS Utopia: What to choose?

The most interesting part of this review is which messenger to use? The only thing that can be concluded without a doubt is that all messenger options are reliable and convenient services. To varying degrees, they provide users with functionality, as well as methods for encrypting and protecting data from leaks.

However, the choice still needs to be made. Nothing helps more than a visual comparison. Therefore, here is a table where we have highlighted the main parameters of messengers and what each of them can offer us in a particular panel.

Is Signal app better than WhatsApp or Utopia? Let’s analyze!

Naturally, your choice will depend on which app your friends and colleagues use. After all, then you can stay in touch with them around the clock. However, maybe it's time to do everything possible to drag your entire base of friends to a secure and convenient messenger that can guarantee not only secure communication but also multi-functional work?

It is a rhetorical question. Nevertheless, before you start using a particular messenger Signal vs WhatsApp vs Utopia, we recommend paying attention to the following.

If you want a regular app with the ability to change the design, then WhatsApp will suit you.

Signal is suitable for those who are thinking about additional measures of protection and security of transmitted data.

Utopia is an ideal option for those who, along with the security of use. Do not forget that this is an anonymous ecosystem that will allow users to safely use other functional tools inside the system.

Don't wait for better times, but make your choice now and enjoy a convenient and secure messenger!

