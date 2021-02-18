Sharing My Learnings After Leaving a Big Tech Company

YouTuber (500k subs), Ex-Google/ex-Facebook Tech Lead.
hey tackle it here and welcome back to
another episode of the tech lead now
today I'm going to be talking about how
I quit Google it is tea time with the
tech lead your host the X Google tech
lead now while many of us know that I
used to work at Google what we don't
know was how I left Google and what my
learnings were from there and I think
that these learnings will be applicable
to anybody who is working in any job
really because as a society we don't
talk much about quitting jobs right we
talked plenty about how to get jobs but
we don't talk about how to leave a job
properly and make sure that you're doing
it correctly and getting what you
deserve in that process you could get
pretty screwed over if you don't do it
correctly you know for example when I
left Google I tried to give them a four
to five week notice but they wanted me
out of there much faster like one week
and then I was out and they almost
didn't even pay out my health insurance
there's a lot of pitfalls there so we're
going to be covering these tips and more
this video by the way is brought to you
by skill share Scotia is an online
learning community with thousands of
classes covering dozens of creative and
entrepreneurial skills check them out
link in the description below so back to
my story when I left Google I gave them
a four week notice because I felt that I
was a pretty important guy over there
and I wanted to just you know make the
transition as smooth as possible but you
know I think what really happened was
that as soon as HR heard about this they
probably checked some things like maybe
stock vesting dates they check the
valves leaving for a competitor and they
just decided you know what they just
wanted me out of there in a week and you
know that wasn't really my plans right I
have planned to be working there longer
but eventually I even qualified for
unemployment insurance which is
ridiculous but I did collect that
because I qualified for it and I think
what you need to understand here though
is that HR is not your friend the job of
HR is to protect the company from
employees so if you're dealing with HR
you need to always have your guard up
and make sure that you're keeping your
cards close to your hand and even though
you may be friends and buddies with your
co-workers or even your manager they're
not necessarily able to protect you from
HR right that's an entirely different
organization and so let's get into tip
number one which is to use up your
02:09
vacation days it's
that many companies will say well hey if
you quit they'll just pay out your
vacation days anyways so you don't have
to use them if you don't want to but the
great thing about using them up is that
it helps you hit additional vesting
dates
it may help you hit additional bonus
dates maybe you can just stay around
stick around with the company and see
what other extra goodies you get maybe
some off sites right whatever that is if
you just personally use up those
vacation days you just get those extra
benefits of staying with a company
hitting your stock vesting dates is a
big one and you earned it so you deserve
it I didn't get mine by the way when I
was forced out earlier than I expected
so there were several thousand dollars
for me lost in that one there's also
additional benefits like you may get
access to remote offices you know I was
going to take a vacation to Japan at
that time I wanted to check out the
offices over in Japan I didn't get a
chance to do that there may also be
additional corporate discounts and perks
employees stores movie ticket discounts
things like that so use up those
vacation days instead of having them
paid out to you when you leave and then
just quit within two weeks or so when
you come back from vacation the second
tip I have for you is to never give more
than two weeks notice
never give more than that you know I
tried to give four weeks I thought I was
being nice I thought was important
you're not that important nobody is that
important you know I've seen directors
get terminated within one day for
violating some policy and the company is
still fine without them so they're gonna
be fine without you as well the second
you tell people that you're thinking
about leaving whether that's in two
weeks or four weeks you should be ready
to leave on that very same day because
HR can just come and terminate you right
away so a few tips you're number one
make sure that you handle your notice
after any of your stock vests right
check that invest in calendar number two
you want to make sure that you're
backing up anything on your computer
that may belong to you personally right
you don't want a backup company data but
if there's anything on your computer you
want to get that and secure any of your
personal belongings in the office
because you could be walked out that
very same day they could take your
laptop away immediately shut off access
if they suddenly just decide that you're
not team player if you're going to a
competitor any of those reasons like for
example I know a guy he used to work at
Google and he took a three-month
paternity leave and then when he came
back he gave a two weeks notice and then
he left
and you know I think that was a really
smart move actually because he had given
a two-week notice before he went on
paternity leave HR would not have given
him that paternity leave they would have
terminated him that very same day if
they needed to but they would not have
paid that out if they could have saved
that for themselves which in my opinion
may not be entirely fair right maybe he
earned that paternity leave and it would
have been probably fairly brutal on him
if he was having a new kid and then he
was terminated from his job that very
same day but the company may just do
that and you need to protect yourself
the third tip I have for you is just
make sure that you're checking the
company calendars bonus calendars look
for any additional events coming up it's
funny that if you detract like when
people quit a lot of people are smart
enough to know that you quit after bonus
season you know in my very first job as
so many pictures I quit on the
anniversary date that I had joined which
I thought was very cool very interesting
I could say hey I work there exactly one
year but I did not get my bonus bonus
comes a little bit after that so there
were several thousand dollars that I had
lost right there the fourth tip is to
take a moment and check your benefits
portal if you have one and make sure
that you're maximizing all of that so
I'm talking about like 401k matching I
like to front-load my 401k so I will
always put in like a hundred percent of
my paycheck into that and just max it
out as soon as I can
each year such that if for any reason I
left my job I could at least get my 401k
contributions in and if there was an
employer match then I would get that as
well by the way not all employers are
going to be matching you 100% rather way
sometimes our caps and limits but you
can check with your plan about that you
know if there are other things like FSA
flexible saving account plans dependent
care accounts try to get those maxed out
as well use them up because they could
expire at the end the fifth tip I have
for you is to never quit a job without
having another job in hand why is this
important you know because I think this
is leverage right when you're getting
another job and you're trying to
negotiate that compensation if you don't
even have another job in hand and you've
got nothing then you've got no leverage
but if you already have a job and then
you're trying to apply to another
company that company knows they need to
at least beat your current compensation
and there may even be an additional
counteroffer that they don't need to
beat as well
so you already have leverage right there
that's actually kind of acting as you're
competing offer right there just by
holding on to that job if you gave that
up because you just decided to rage quit
you don't have any leverage you don't
have power and then you're essentially
willing to work for zero dollars right
even if someone were to pay you ten
dollars they've already beaten your
current salary so this is about
negotiation leverage that will get you
set up for your next grow the sixth tip
I have for you is that when you're at
that exit interview don't say a word or
keep a play and keep it professional
I think exit interviews are kind of
silly like imagine that you got dumped
by somebody and then they said well hey
now that the relationships over why
don't you just let loose and just tell
them everything that you didn't like
about them it's like why would you even
waste your time doing that you're trying
to get the next portion of your life
started and now you want to just
badmouth each other and let loose for
what gain what's the point you're gone
it's not even your problem anymore
and if they really cared maybe they
should have asked you when the
relationship was still working out so
what I'm trying to say here is that
number one don't burn your bridges keep
things professional and number two what
do you have to gain by giving any of
this advice to your former employer
right oftentimes you're going to be
talking to HR it's not even the
engineering manager or the team who is
doing the exit interview for you do you
think that people actually take your
feedback and use it to improve the
company I don't know I'm not part of HR
but I wouldn't be entirely surprised if
they just took that filed it away and
put it in your personal records and just
use that as leverage against you as your
own personal history record I don't know
if they actually integrate that into any
of their internal feedback processes or
to improve the company at all I don't
know if they do but keep in mind that
this isn't a family farewell party you
don't have to be Terry either pardon you
don't owe these people any explanation
it's simply a business deal that has
closed out and now both parties are
moving on to future opportunities it's
as simple as that the seventh and final
tip for you is just about health
insurance make sure you're quitting
after say like the first of the month
usually health insurance plans they'll
continue your coverage through the end
of the month in which you are employed
so if you quit on like the 30th then you
may be forced into buying Cobra health
insurance right away Cobra by the way
it's extremely expensive health
insurance it's essentially like the same
solid health insurance that companies
have but you just gotta pay for that out
of pocket individually it's just crazy
prices there so overall just keep in
mind that usually when you quit people
are going to be asking you to stay maybe
it will work on the extra month maybe an
extra two months just kind of delay the
process for you and you just need to
really prioritize yourself I will say
two weeks right that's about all you
really need and don't let anybody else
for you into thinking that you're more
important than they're telling you that
you're and you know you need to
prioritize yourself the company they're
gonna be doing just fine they're gonna
be great actually one more thing if you
enjoyed this video and you want to land
the job intact check out Tec interview
procom it's a new program created by
DOMA and AI DOMA is an ex Facebook
software engineer and he's landed
numerous internships and jobs at like
Microsoft LinkedIn and more we're going
to be giving you some of our top tips
about how you can land a job in tech how
you can pass the technical coding
interview it's gonna be a lot of fun and
it's going to fast-track your career if
you're looking to further improve your
skills I also highly recommend you check
out Skillshare Skillshare is an online
learning community you can explore
classes and everything from photography
and creative writing to marketing
productivity web development
entrepreneurship and more their website
is beautiful they've got tons of courses
that are going to get you set up
very reasonable pricing here Premium
Membership gives you unlimited access to
high-quality classes from experts
working in their fields to help you gain
new skills and live your best life one
high quality class they have here is the
JavaScript toolkit this one class will
teach you to become a JavaScript expert
with in-depth guides to new essential
tools and techniques every developer
should know because Skillshare
sponsoring this video you'll get a two
month free trial link in the description
below so they'll do it for me let me
know your best tips on how to leave a
job if you liked the video give it a
like and subscribe and we'll see you
next time bye
