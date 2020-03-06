Ruby on Rails Facebook Implementation: SpyBook

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
$ rails new fakebook --database=postgresql
# Use postgresql as the database for Active Record
gem 'pg', '>= 0.18', '< 2.0'
# Rubocop gem to correct linter related issues keeping your code close to standard coding practices
gem 'rubocop'
# Devise security gem
gem 'devise'
# To handle images
gem 'carrierwave', '~> 2.0'
gem 'mini_magick'
# Use omniauth-facebook gem allows Facebook login integration
gem 'omniauth-facebook'
# Allows access to twitter's Bootstrap framework
gem 'bootstrap'
# Hirb gem organizes the display for active record information into tables when using the rails console… eg. After opening rails console type Hirb.enable to activate it
gem 'hirb'
# All gems below are related to the RSpec Gem except the dotenv-rails gem
group :development, :test do
# RSpec Testing
gem 'database_cleaner'
gem 'rspec-rails'
# A Ruby gem to load environment variables from `.env` files.
gem 'dotenv-rails'
end
group :test do
gem 'capybara'
gem 'selenium-webdriver'
end
$ bundle install
$ bundle
$ apt-get -y install postgresql postgresql-contrib libpq-dev
$ sudo apt-get -y install postgresql postgresql-contrib libpq-dev
$ su — postgres
$ psql
$ sudo su — postgres
$ \password postgres
Enter new password:
$ create role rails_dev with createdb login password ‘aqwe123’;
$ /du
) file to include the role's username and password you just created.
/config /database.yml/
username: rails_dev
password: aqwe123
host: localhost
port: 5432
database: fakebook_test
host: localhost
port: 5432
username: rails_dev
password: aqwe123
# PostgreSQL. Versions 9.3 and up are supported.
#
# Install the pg driver:
# gem install pg
# On macOS with Homebrew:
# gem install pg - - with-pg-config=/usr/local/bin/pg_config
# On macOS with MacPorts:
# gem install pg - - with-pg-config=/opt/local/lib/postgresql84/bin/pg_config
# On Windows:
# gem install pg
# Choose the win32 build.
# Install PostgreSQL and put its /bin directory on your path.
#
# Configure Using Gemfile
# gem 'pg'
#
default: &default
adapter: postgresql
encoding: unicode
# For details on connection pooling, see Rails configuration guide
# https://guides.rubyonrails.org/configuring.html#database-pooling
pool: <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %>
development:
<<: *default
database: fakebook_development
# The specified database role being used to connect to postgres.
# To create additional roles in postgres see `$ createuser - help`.
# When left blank, postgres will use the default role.
# This is
# the same name as the operating system user that initialized the database.
username: rails_dev
# The password associated with the postgres role (username).
password: aqwe123
# Connect on a TCP socket. Omitted by default since the client uses
# a domain socket that doesn't need configuration. Windows does not
# have domain sockets, so uncomment these lines.
host: localhost
# The TCP port the server listens on. Defaults to 5432.
# If your server runs on a different port number, change
# accordingly.
port: 5432
# Schema search path. The server defaults to $user,public
#schema_search_path: myapp,sharedapp,public
# Minimum log levels, in increasing order:
# debug5, debug4, debug3, debug2, debug1,
# log, notice, warning, error, fatal, and panic
# Defaults to warning.
# min_messages: notice
# Warning: The database defined as "test" will be erased and
# re-generated from your development database when you run "rake".
# Do not set this db to the same as development or production.
test:
<<: *default
database: fakebook_test
host: localhost
port: 5432
username: rails_dev
password: aqwe123
# As with config/credentials.yml, you never want to store sensitive # information,like your database password, in your source code.
# If your source code is
# ever seen by anyone, they now have access to your database.
#
# Instead, provide the password as a unix environment variable when # you boot the app.
# Read https://guides.rubyonrails.org/configuring.html#configuring-a-database
# for a full rundown on how to provide these environment variables
# in a production deployment.
#
# On Heroku and other platform providers, you may have a full
# connection URL available as an environment variable. For example:
#
# DATABASE_URL="postgres://myuser:mypass@localhost/somedatabase"
#
# You can use this database configuration with:
#
# production:
# url: <%= ENV['DATABASE_URL'] %>
#
production:
<<: *default
database: fakebook_production
username: rails_dev
password: <%= ENV['FAKEBOOK_DATABASE_PASSWORD'] %>
$ rails db:setup
USERNAME = 'rails_dev'
PASSWORD = 'aqwe123'
) file you would swap all instances of the value of username and password:
/config /database.yml/
username: rails_dev
password: aqwe123
username: <%=ENV['USERNAME']%>
password: <%=ENV['PASSWORD']%>
*= require_tree .
*= require_self
// Custom bootstrap variables must be set or imported *before* bootstrap.
@import "bootstrap";
@import "custom";
$ yarn add bootstrap jquery popper.js
) and add these lines in
app/javascript/packs/application.js
import 'bootstrap';
import 'jquery';
import 'popper.js';
$ rails generate devise:install
) add the following line:
config/environments/development.rb
config.action_mailer.default_url_options = { host: 'localhost', port: 3000 }
$ rails generate devise User
$ rails generate devise User fname:string lname:string image:string
$ rails db:migrate
after you create each model. Especially those that will be referenced
$ rails db:migrate
app/controllers/application.rb
1 class ApplicationController < ActionController::Base
2 before_action :authenticate_user!
3 before_action :configure_permitted_parameters, if: devise_controller?
4
5 protected
6
7 def configure_permitted_parameters
8 devise_parameter_sanitizer.permit(:sign_up, keys: %i[fname lname image])
9 devise_parameter_sanitizer.permit(:account_update, keys: %i[fname lname image])
10 end
11 end
$ rails generate controller Users index show
) and routes (
app/views/users
) to these methods.
config/routes.rb
$ rails generate devise:views
<div class="col-md-6 mx-auto mb-5">
<h1 class="center bold">Sign up</h1>
<%= form_for(resource, as: resource_name, url: registration_path(resource_name)) do |f| %>
<%= render "devise/shared/error_messages", resource: resource%>
<div class="form-group row">
<div class="col">
<%= f.label :first_name %>
<%= f.text_field :fname, class:"form-control col", autofocus: true, autocomplete: "fname" %>
</div>
<div class="col">
<%= f.label :last_name %><br />
<%= f.text_field :lname, class:"form-control col", autofocus: true, autocomplete: "lname" %>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<%= f.label :email %><br />
<%= f.email_field :email, class:"form-control", autofocus: true, autocomplete: "email" %>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<%= f.label :password %>
<% if @minimum_password_length %>
<em>(<%= @minimum_password_length %> characters minimum)</em>
<% end %><br />
<%= f.password_field :password, class:"form-control", autocomplete: "new-password" %>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<%= f.label :password_confirmation %><br />
<%= f.password_field :password_confirmation, class:"form-control", autocomplete: "new-password" %>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="actions col-md-3">
<%= f.submit "Sign up", class:"btn btn-secondary" %>
</div>
<div class="col">
<%= render "devise/shared/links" %>
</div>
</div>
<% end %>
</div>
$ rails generate uploader Image
app/uploaders/image_uploader.rb
process resize_to_limit: [400, 400]
1 class User < ApplicationRecord
2 mount_uploader :image, ImageUploader
3 # Include default devise modules. Others available are:
4 # :confirmable, :lockable, :timeoutable, :trackable and
5 # :omniauthable
6 devise :database_authenticatable, :registerable, :recoverable, :rememberable, :validatable,
7 :omniauthable, omniauth_providers: %i[facebook]
8 validate :picture_size
9
10 private
11 # Validates the size of an uploaded picture.
12 def picture_size
13 errors.add(:image, 'should be less than 1MB') if image.size > 1.megabytes
14 end
15 end
<!-- ...Doesn't show other code up above -->
<div class="picture form-group">
<%= f.label :upload_your_profile_picture %><br />
<%= f.file_field :image, class:"form-control", accept: 'image/jpeg,image/gif,image/png' %>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="actions col-md-3">
<%= f.submit "Sign up", class:"btn btn-secondary" %>
</div>
<div class="col">
<%= render "devise/shared/links" %>
</div>
</div>
<% end %>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById('user_image').addEventListener('change', function() {
var size_in_megabytes = this.files[0].size/1024/1024;
if (size_in_megabytes > 1) {
alert('Maximum file size is 1 MB. Please choose a smaller
file.');
}
});
</script>
$ rails generate model Post content:text user:references
app/models/post.rb
class Post < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
end
app/models/user.rb
class User < ApplicationRecord
has_many :posts
end
$ rails generate controller Posts index show new create
config/routes.rb
$ rails generate model Comment content:text post:references user:references
class Comment < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
belongs_to :post
end
app/models/user.rb
class User < ApplicationRecord
has_many :comments
end
app/models/post.rb
class Post < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
has_many :comments
end
$ rails generate controller Comments new create
$ rails generate model Likes user:references post:references comment:references
app/models/like.rb
class Like < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
belongs_to :post
belongs_to :comment
end
app/models/like.rb
class Like < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
belongs_to :post, optional: true
belongs_to :comment, optional: true
end
app/models/user.rb
class User < ApplicationRecord
has_many :likes, dependent: :destroy
end
app/models/post.rb
class Post < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
has_many :comments
has_many :likes, dependent: :destroy
end
app/models/comment.rb
class Comment < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
belongs_to :post
has_many :likes, dependent: :destroy
end
db/migrate/***_create_likes.rb
1 class CreateLikes < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0]
2 def change
3 create_table :likes do |t|
4 t.references :user, null: false, foreign_key: true
5 t.references :post, null: true, foreign_key: true
6 t.references :comment, null: true, foreign_key: true
7
8 t.timestamps
9 end
10 end
11 end
$ rails generate controller Likes create
$ rails generate model Friendship sent_to:references sent_by:references
db/migrate/***_create_friendships.rb
class CreateFriendships < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0]
def change
create_table :friendships do |t|
t.references :sent_by, null: false, foreign_key: { to_table: :users }
t.references :sent_to, null: false, foreign_key: { to_table: :users }
t.boolean :status, default: false
t.timestamps
end
end
end
app/models/Friendship.rb
class Friendship < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :sent_to, class_name: ‘User’, foreign_key: ‘sent_to_id’
belongs_to :sent_by, class_name: ‘User’, foreign_key: ‘sent_by_id’
scope :friends, -> { where(‘status =?’, true) }
scope :not_friends, -> { where(‘status =?’, false) }
end
1 class User < ApplicationRecord
2 has_many :friend_sent, class_name: 'Friendship',
3 foreign_key: 'sent_by_id',
4 inverse_of: 'sent_by',
5 dependent: :destroy
6 has_many :friend_request, class_name: 'Friendship',
7 foreign_key: 'sent_to_id',
8 inverse_of: 'sent_to',
9 dependent: :destroy
10 has_many :friends, -> { merge(Friendship.friends) },
11 through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
12 has_many :pending_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) },
13 through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
14 has_many :received_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) },
15 through: :friend_request, source: :sent_by
16 end
).
app/models/friendship.rb
app/models/Friendship.rb
3 belongs_to :sent_by, class_name: 'User', foreign_key: 'sent_by_id'
app/models/Friendship.rb
2 belongs_to :sent_to, class_name: ‘User’, foreign_key: ‘sent_to_id’
10 has_many :friends, -> { merge(Friendship.friends) },
11 through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
SELECT "users".* FROM "users" INNER JOIN "friendships"
ON "users"."id" = "friendships"."sent_to_id"
WHERE "friendships"."sent_by_id" = $1 AND (status =TRUE) LIMIT $2
12 has_many :pending_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) },
13 through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
SELECT "users".* FROM "users" INNER JOIN "friendships"
ON "users"."id" = "friendships"."sent_to_id"
WHERE "friendships"."sent_by_id" = $1 AND (status =FALSE) LIMIT $2
14 has_many :received_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) },
15 through: :friend_request, source: :sent_by
SELECT "users".* FROM "users" INNER JOIN "friendships"
ON "users"."id" = "friendships"."sent_by_id"
WHERE "friendships"."sent_to_id" = $1 AND (status =FALSE) LIMIT $2
$ rails generate controller Friendships create
$ rails generate model Notification notice_id:integer notice_type:string user:references
).
app/models/notification.rb
app/models/notification.rb
class Notification < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
scope :friend_requests, -> { where('notice_type = friendRquest') }
scope :likes, -> { where('notice_type = like') }
scope :comments, -> { where('notice_type = comment') }
end
app/models/user.rb
class User < ApplicationRecord
has_many :notifications, dependent: :destroy
end
module ApplicationHelper
# Returns the new record created in notifications table
def new_notification(user, notice_id, notice_type)
notice = user.notifications.build(notice_id: notice_id,
notice_type: notice_type)
user.notice_seen = false
user.save
notice
end
# Receives the notification object as parameter along with a type
# and returns a User record, Post record or a Comment record
# depending on the type supplied
def notification_find(notice, type)
return User.find(notice.notice_id) if type == 'friendRequest'
return Post.find(notice.notice_id) if type == 'comment'
return Post.find(notice.notice_id) if type == 'like-post'
return unless type == 'like-comment'
comment = Comment.find(notice.notice_id)
Post.find(comment.post_id)
end
end
config /routes.rb
Rails.application.routes.draw do
root 'users#index'
devise_for :users
resources :users, only: %i[index show] do
resources :friendships, only: %i[create]
end
resources :posts, only: %i[index new create show destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
resources :comments, only: %i[new create destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
end
app/models/user.rb
class User < ApplicationRecord
# Include default devise modules. Others available are:
# :confirmable, :lockable, :timeoutable, :trackable and
# :omniauthable
devise :database_authenticatable, :registerable,
:recoverable, :rememberable, :validatable
has_many :posts
has_many :comments, dependent: :destroy
has_many :likes, dependent: :destroy
has_many :friend_sent, class_name: 'Friendship',
foreign_key: 'sent_by_id',
inverse_of: 'sent_by',
dependent: :destroy
has_many :friend_request, class_name: 'Friendship',
foreign_key: 'sent_to_id',
inverse_of: 'sent_to',
dependent: :destroy
has_many :friends, -> { merge(Friendship.friends) },
through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
has_many :pending_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) },
through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
has_many :received_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) },
through: :friend_request, source: :sent_by
has_many :notifications, dependent: :destroy
mount_uploader :image, PictureUploader
validate :picture_size
# Returns a string containing this user's first name and last name
def full_name
"#{fname} #{lname}"
end
# Returns all posts from this user's friends and self
def friends_and_own_posts
myfriends = friends
our_posts = []
myfriends.each do |f|
f.posts.each do |p|
our_posts << p
end
end
posts.each do |p|
our_posts << p
end
our_posts
end
private
# Validates the size of an uploaded picture.
def picture_size
errors.add(:image, 'should be less than 1MB') if image.size >
1.megabytes
end
end
def full_name
"#{fname} #{lname}"
end
def friends_and_own_posts
myfriends = friends
our_posts = []
myfriends.each do |f|
f.posts.each do |p|
our_posts << p
end
end
posts.each do |p|
our_posts << p
end
our_posts
end
app/controllers/posts_controller.rb
class PostsController < ApplicationController
def index
@our_posts = current_user.friends_and_own_posts
end
def show
@post = Post.find(params[:id])
end
def new
@post = Post.new
end
def create
@post = current_user.posts.build(posts_params)
if @post.save
redirect_to @post
else
render 'new'
end
end
def destroy; end
private
def posts_params
params.require(:post).permit(:content, :imageURL)
end
end
def index
@our_posts = current_user.friends_and_own_posts
end
def show
@post = Post.find(params[:id])
end
def new
@post = Post.new
end
def create
@post = current_user.posts.build(posts_params)
if @post.save
redirect_to @post
else
render 'new'
end
end
private
def posts_params
params.require(:post).permit(:content, :imageURL)
end
# => <ActionController::Parameters {"content"=>"Example post", "imageURL"=>"http://example.com"} permitted: true>
app/controllers/users_controller.rb
class UsersController < ApplicationController
def index
@users = User.all
@friends = current_user.friends
@pending_requests = current_user.pending_requests
@friend_requests = current_user.received_requests
end
def show
@user = User.find(params[:id])
end
def update_img
@user = User.find(params[:id])
unless current_user.id == @user.id
redirect_back(fallback_location: users_path(current_user))
return
end
image = params[:user][:image] unless params[:user].nil?
if image
@user.image = image
if @user.save
flash[:success] = 'Image uploaded'
else
flash[:danger] = 'Image uploaded failed'
end
end
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
end
def index
@users = User.all
@friends = current_user.friends
@pending_requests = current_user.pending_requests
@friend_requests = current_user.recieved_requests
end
def update_img
@user = User.find(params[:id])
unless current_user.id == @user.id
redirect_back(fallback_location: users_path(current_user))
return
end
image = params[:user][:image] unless params[:user].nil?
if image
@user.image = image
if @user.save
flash[:success] = 'Image uploaded'
else
flash[:danger] = 'Image uploaded failed'
end
end
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
app/controllers/comments_controller.rb
class CommentsController < ApplicationController
include ApplicationHelper
def new
@comment = Comment.new
end
def create
@comment = current_user.comments.build(comment_params)
@post = Post.find(params[:comment][:post_id])
if @comment.save
@notification = new_notification(@post.user, @post.id,
'comment')
@notification.save
end
redirect_to @post
end
def destroy
@comment = Comment.find(params[:id])
return unless current_user.id == @comment.user_id
@comment.destroy
flash[:success] = 'Comment deleted'
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
private
def comment_params
params.require(:comment).permit(:content, :post_id)
end
end
def create
@post = Post.find(params[:comment][:post_id])
@comment = current_user.comments.build(comment_params)
if @comment.save
@notification = new_notification(@post.user, @post.id,
'comment')
@notification.save
end
redirect_to @post
end
).
app/helpers/application_helper.rb
if @comment.save
@notification = new_notification(@post.user, @post.id, 'comment')
@notification.save
end
def destroy
@comment = Comment.find(params[:id])
return unless current_user.id == @comment.user_id
@comment.destroy
flash[:success] = 'Comment deleted'
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
app/controllers/likes_controller.rb
class LikesController < ApplicationController
include ApplicationHelper
def create
type = type_subject?(params)[0]
@subject = type_subject?(params)[1]
notice_type = "like-#{type}"
return unless @subject
if already_liked?(type)
dislike(type)
else
@like = @subject.likes.build(user_id: current_user.id)
if @like.save
flash[:success] = "#{type} liked!"
@notification = new_notification(@subject.user, @subject.id,
notice_type)
@notification.save
else
flash[:danger] = "#{type} like failed!"
end
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
end
private
def type_subject?(params)
type = 'post' if params.key?('post_id')
type = 'comment' if params.key?('comment_id')
subject = Post.find(params[:post_id]) if type == 'post'
subject = Comment.find(params[:comment_id]) if type == 'comment'
[type, subject]
end
def already_liked?(type)
result = false
if type == 'post'
result = Like.where(user_id: current_user.id,
post_id: params[:post_id]).exists?
end
if type == 'comment'
result = Like.where(user_id: current_user.id,
comment_id: params[:comment_id]).exists?
end
result
end
def dislike(type)
@like = Like.find_by(post_id: params[:post_id]) if type ==
'post'
@like = Like.find_by(comment_id: params[:comment_id]) if type ==
'comment'
return unless @like
@like.destroy
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
end
def type_subject?(params)
type = 'post' if params.key?('post_id')
type = 'comment' if params.key?('comment_id')
subject = Post.find(params[:post_id]) if type == 'post'
subject = Comment.find(params[:comment_id]) if type == 'comment'
[type, subject]
end
resources :posts, only: %i[index new create show destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
resources :comments, only: %i[new create destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
def already_liked?(type)
result = false
if type == 'post'
result = Like.where(user_id: current_user.id,
post_id: params[:post_id]).exists?
end
if type == 'comment'
result = Like.where(user_id: current_user.id,
comment_id: params[:comment_id]).exists?
end
result
end
def dislike(type)
@like = Like.find_by(post_id: params[:post_id]) if type ==
'post'
@like = Like.find_by(comment_id: params[:comment_id]) if type ==
'comment'
return unless @like
@like.destroy
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
app/helpers/application_helper.rb
module ApplicationHelper
# Checks whether a post or comment has already been liked by the
# current user returning either true or false
def liked?(subject, type)
result = false
result = Like.where(user_id: current_user.id, post_id:
subject.id).exists? if type == 'post'
result = Like.where(user_id: current_user.id, comment_id:
subject.id).exists? if type == 'comment'
result
end
end
app/helpers/application_helper.rb
module ApplicationHelper
def friend_request_sent?(user)
current_user.friend_sent.exists?(sent_to_id: user.id, status: false)
end
def friend_request_received?(user)
current_user.friend_request.exists?(sent_by_id: user.id, status: false)
end
# Checks whether a user has had a friend request sent to them by the current user or
# if the current user has been sent a friend request by the user returning either true or false
def possible_friend?(user)
request_sent = current_user.friend_sent.exists?(sent_to_id: user.id)
request_received = current_user.friend_request.exists?(sent_by_id: user.id)
return true if request_sent != request_recieved
return true if request_sent == request_recieved && request_sent == true
return false if request_sent == request_recieved && request_sent == false
end
end
def friend_request_sent?(user)
current_user.friend_sent.exists?(sent_to_id: user.id, status: false)
end
def friend_request_received?(user)
current_user.friend_request.exists?(sent_by_id: user.id, status: false)
end
def possible_friend?(user)
request_sent = current_user.friend_sent.exists?(sent_to_id: user.id)
request_received = current_user.friend_request.exists? (sent_by_id: user.id)
return true if request_sent != request_recieved
return true if request_sent == request_recieved && request_sent == true
return false if request_sent == request_recieved && request_sent == false
end
app/controllers/friendships_controller.rb
class FriendshipsController < ApplicationController
include ApplicationHelper
def create
return if current_user.id == params[:user_id] # Disallow the ability to send yourself a friend request
# Disallow the ability to send friend request more than once to same person
return if friend_request_sent?(User.find(params[:user_id]))
# Disallow the ability to send friend request to someone who already sent you one
return if friend_request_recieved?(User.find(params[:user_id]))
@user = User.find(params[:user_id])
@friendship = current_user.friend_sent.build(sent_to_id: params[:user_id])
if @friendship.save
flash[:success] = 'Friend Request Sent!'
@notification = new_notification(@user, @current_user.id, 'friendRequest')
@notification.save
else
flash[:danger] = 'Friend Request Failed!'
end
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
def accept_friend
@friendship = Friendship.find_by(sent_by_id: params[:user_id], sent_to_id: current_user.id, status: false)
return unless @friendship # return if no record is found
@friendship.status = true
if @friendship.save
flash[:success] = 'Friend Request Accepted!'
@friendship2 = current_user.friend_sent.build(sent_to_id: params[:user_id], status: true)
@friendship2.save
else
flash[:danger] = 'Friend Request could not be accepted!'
end
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
def decline_friend
@friendship = Friendship.find_by(sent_by_id: params[:user_id], sent_to_id: current_user.id, status: false)
return unless @friendship # return if no record is found
@friendship.destroy
flash[:success] = 'Friend Request Declined!'
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
end
def create
return if current_user.id == params[:user_id]
return if friend_request_sent?(User.find(params[:user_id]))
return if friend_request_received?(User.find(params[:user_id]))
@user = User.find(params[:user_id])
@friendship = current_user.friend_sent.build(sent_to_id:
params[:user_id])
if @friendship.save
flash[:success] = 'Friend Request Sent!'
@notification = new_notification(@user, @current_user.id,
'friendRequest')
@notification.save
else
flash[:danger] = 'Friend Request Failed!'
end
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
@friendship = current_user.friend_sent.build(sent_to_id: params[:user_id])
def accept_friend
@friendship = Friendship.find_by(sent_by_id: params[:user_id], sent_to_id: current_user.id, status: false)
return unless @friendship # return if no record is found
@friendship.status = true
if @friendship.save
flash[:success] = 'Friend Request Accepted!'
@friendship2 = current_user.friend_sent.build(sent_to_id: params[:user_id], status: true)
@friendship2.save
else
flash[:danger] = 'Friend Request could not be accepted!'
end
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
def decline_friend
@friendship = Friendship.find_by(sent_by_id: params[:user_id],
sent_to_id: current_user.id,
status: false)
return unless @friendship # return if no record is found
@friendship.destroy
flash[:success] = 'Friend Request Declined!'
redirect_back(fallback_location: root_path)
end
end
config/routes.rb
Rails.application.routes.draw do
root 'users#index'
devise_for :users
resources :users, only: %i[index show] do
resources :friendships, only: %i[create] do
collection do
get 'accept_friend'
get 'decline_friend'
end
end
end
put '/users/:id', to: 'users#update_img'
resources :posts, only: %i[index new create show destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
resources :comments, only: %i[new create destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
# For details on the DSL available within this file, see https://guides.rubyonrails.org/routing.html
end
app/views/layouts
app/views/layouts/_flash.html.erb
<% flash.each do |message_type, message| %>
<%= content_tag(:div, message, class: "alert alert-#{message_type}") %>
<% end %>
app/views/layouts/_header.html.erb
<div class= "container mx-auto">
<div class= "row mx-auto">
<div class= "col-auto">
<%= link_to posts_path, class: "text-light nav-link font-
raleway" do%>
<i class="fas fa-home fa-2x"></i> Timeline
<%end%>
</div>
<!-- ...Code below not shown -->
app/views/posts/index.html.erb
<div class= "col-auto">
<%= link_to users_path, class: "text-light nav-link font-raleway"
do%>
<i class="fas fa-users fa-2x"></i> Find Friends
<%end%>
</div>
app/views/users/index.html.erb
<ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto">
<% if user_signed_in? %>
<li class="nav-item">
<button class="text-white btn btn-secondary", data-
toggle="modal" data-target="#noticeModal">
<i class="fas fa-bell"></i>
<%= current_user.notifications.count%>
</button>
</li>
<!-- ... -->
The notifications system explained here in this tutorial is slightly different from the system used on the Github project.
<div class="dropdown-menu" aria-labelledby="navbarDropdown">
<%= link_to "My Profile", user_path(current_user), class: "dropdown-item font-raleway" %>
<%= link_to "Log out", destroy_user_session_path, class: "dropdown-item font-raleway", method: :delete %>
</div>
using the id of current user to display information relative to that user.
app/views/users/show.html.erb
<% if user_signed_in? %>
<%= render 'shared/notifications', object:
current_user.notifications%>
<%end%>
app/views/layouts/application.html.erb
<body>
<%= render 'layouts/header' %>
<div class='container'>
<br>
<%= render 'layouts/flash' %>
<%= yield %>
</div>
</body>
is placeholder code where each of the other views will be displayed.
<%= yield %>
app/views/shared
app/views/shared/_imageUploadModal.html.erb
<div class="modal-body">
<h5 class="modal-title" id="imageUploadModalLabel"> Change Profile
Picture </h5>
<%= form_for(object, html: { method: :put }) do |f| %>
<%= render "devise/shared/error_messages", resource: object %>
<div class="field">
<%= f.label :Profile_image %><br />
<%= f.file_field :image, accept:
'image/jpeg,image/gif,image/png' %>
</div>
<div class="actions">
<%= f.submit "Update" %>
</div>
<% end %>
</div>
<%= form_for(object, html: { method: :put }) do |f| %>
<%= render "devise/shared/error_messages", resource: object %>
app/views/users/show.html.erb
<%= render 'shared/imageUploadModal', object: @user%>
app/views/shared/_imageUploadModal.html.erb
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById('user_image').addEventListener('change', function() {
var size_in_megabytes = this.files[0].size/1024/1024;
if (size_in_megabytes > 1) {
alert('Maximum file size is 1 MB. Please choose a smaller
file.');
}
});
</script>
app/views/shared/_notifications.html.erb
<div class="modal-body">
<% object.each do |n|%>
<!--If Notification type is a Friend Request -->
<% if n.notice_type == "friendRequest"%>
<% user = notification_find(n, 'friendRequest')%>
<%= "Friend Request sent from #{user.full_name}" %>
<% end %>
app/views/layouts/_header.html.erb
<% if user_signed_in? %>
<%= render 'shared/notifications', object:
current_user.notifications%>
<%end%>
<!-- ...Code above not shown -->
<div class="modal-body">
<% object.each do |n|%>
<!-- If Notification type is a Friend Request -->
<% if n.notice_type == "friendRequest"%>
<% user = notification_find(n, 'friendRequest')%>
<%= "Friend Request sent from #{user.full_name}" %>
<% end %>
<!-- If Notification type is a comment -->
<% if n.notice_type == "comment"%>
<%= link_to post_path(notification_find(n, 'comment')) do %>
Someone commented on your post
<% end %>
<% end %>
<!-- If Notification type is a liked post -->
<% if n.notice_type == "like-post"%>
<%= link_to post_path(notification_find(n, 'like-post')) do %>
Someone liked your post
<% end %>
<% end %>
<!-- If Notification type is a liked comment -->
<% if n.notice_type == "like-comment"%>
<%= link_to post_path(notification_find(n, 'like-comment')) do %>
Someone liked your comment under this post
<% end %>
<% end %>
<br>
<% end %>
</div>
app/views/comments/_form.html.erb
<%= form_for @comment = Comment.new do |f| %>
app/views/comments/_comment.html.erb
<%= distance_of_time_in_words(c.created_at, Time.now) %>
<%= render 'likes/like_comments', object: c%>
app/views/likes/_like_comments.html.erb
<span>
<%= object.likes.count %>
<%= link_to comment_likes_path(object), class: "text-light", method: :post do %>
<% if liked?(subject = object, type = 'comment') %>
<button class="btn btn-liked size-12"><i class="fas fa-thumbs-up"></i></button>
<% else %>
<button class="btn btn-neutral size-12"><i class="fas fa-thumbs-up"></i></button>
<% end %>
<% end %>
Likes
</span>
app/views/likes/_like_posts.html.erb
<span>
<%= object.likes.count %>
<%= link_to post_likes_path(object), class: "text-light", method: :post do %>
<% if liked?(object, 'post') %>
<button class="btn btn-liked"><i class="fas fa-thumbs-up"></i></button>
<% else %>
<button class="btn btn-neutral"><i class="fas fa-thumbs-up"></i></button>
<% end %>
<% end %>
Likes
</span>
<%= link_to post_likes_path(object), class: "text-light", method: :post do %>
app/views/posts/new.html.erb
app/views/posts/_post_layout.html.erb
app/views/posts/show.html.erb
<h1>Post</h1>
<%= render 'posts/post_layout', object: @post %>
app/views/posts/index.html.erb
<h1> Timeline - My posts and my friends posts</h1>
<div class="center font-raleway ">
<%= link_to new_post_path, class: "btn btn-secondary" do%>
New Post?
<%end%>
</div>
<% @our_posts.each do |p|%>
<%= render 'posts/post_layout', object: p %>
<% end %>
app/views/users/new.html.erb
<% unless @friends.empty? %>
...
<% unless @pending_requests.empty? %>
...
<% unless @friend_requests.empty? %>
...
<!-- ...Doesn't show all code up above -->
<% unless @friend_requests.empty? %>
<div class="card my-5 py-3 bg-light shadow">
<h2 class="center pb-3 text-dark border-bottom">Pending Friend Requests</h2>
<% @friend_requests.each do |user|%> <!-- Shows all users friend requests has been sent to -->
<div class="d-flex align-items-center mb-2 border-bottom py-2">
<div class="col-auto p-0 pl-5 text-capitalize">
<%= link_to user_path(user) do %>
<%= user.full_name %>
<% end %>
</div>
<div class="col-auto p-0 px-1">|</div>
<div class="col-auto p-0">
<button class= "btn btn-pending shadow" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#decisionModal">
<i class="fas fa-envelope"></i> Pending Friend Request...
</button>
</div>
</div>
<%= render 'friendships/decisionModal', object: user %>
<br><br>
<% end %>
</div>
<% end %>
<!-- ...Doesn't show all code down below -->
app/views/friendships/_decisionModal.html.erb
<!-- Modal -->
<div class="modal fade" id="decisionModal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="decisionModal" aria-hidden="true">
<div class="modal-dialog" role="document">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-body">
<h5 class="modal-title" id="decisionModalLabel">Friend Request from <%= "#{object.full_name}" %></h5>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<%= link_to accept_friend_user_friendships_path(object) do %>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-accept text-white font-weight-bold"> <i class="fas fa-user-check"></i> Accept</button>
<% end %>
<%= link_to decline_friend_user_friendships_path(object) do %>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-decline text-white font-weight-bold"><i class="fas fa-user-times"></i> Decline</button>
<% end %>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
app/views/users/show.html.erb
./.env
FACEBOOK_APP_ID = 'FILL IN WITH YOUR APP ID'
FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET = 'FILL IN WITH YOUR APP SECRET'
$ rails g migration AddOmniauthToUsers provider:string uid:string
$ rails db:migrate
app/models/user.rb
class User < ApplicationRecord
has_many :posts
has_many :comments, dependent: :destroy
has_many :likes, dependent: :destroy
has_many :friend_sent, class_name: 'Friendship', foreign_key: 'sent_by_id', inverse_of: 'sent_by', dependent: :destroy
has_many :friend_request, class_name: 'Friendship', foreign_key: 'sent_to_id',
inverse_of: 'sent_to', dependent: :destroy
has_many :friends, -> { merge(Friendship.friends) }, through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
has_many :pending_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) }, through: :friend_sent, source: :sent_to
has_many :recieved_requests, -> { merge(Friendship.not_friends) }, through: :friend_request, source: :sent_by
has_many :notifications, dependent: :destroy
mount_uploader :image, PictureUploader
# Include default devise modules. Others available are:
# :confirmable, :lockable, :timeoutable, :trackable and :omniauthable
devise :database_authenticatable, :registerable,
:recoverable, :rememberable, :validatable,
:omniauthable, omniauth_providers: %i[facebook]
validates :fname, length: { in: 3..15 }, presence: true
validates :lname, length: { in: 3..15 }, presence: true
validate :picture_size
def full_name
"#{fname} #{lname}"
end
# Returns all posts from this user's friends and self
def friends_and_own_posts
myfriends = friends
our_posts = []
myfriends.each do |f|
f.posts.each do |p|
our_posts << p
end
end
posts.each do |p|
our_posts << p
end
our_posts
end
def self.from_omniauth(auth)
where(provider: auth.provider, uid: auth.uid).first_or_create do |user|
user.email = auth.info.email
user.password = Devise.friendly_token[0, 20]
user.fname = auth.info.first_name # assuming the user model has a first name
user.lname = auth.info.last_name # assuming the user model has a last name
user.image = auth.info.image # assuming the user model has an image
# If you are using confirmable and the provider(s) you use validate emails,
# uncomment the line below to skip the confirmation emails.
# user.skip_confirmation!
end
end
def self.new_with_session(params, session)
super.tap do |user|
if (data = session['devise.facebook_data'] && session['devise.facebook_data']['extra']['raw_info'])
user.email = data['email'] if user.email.blank?
end
end
end
private
# Validates the size of an uploaded picture.
def picture_size
errors.add(:image, 'should be less than 1MB') if image.size > 1.megabytes
end
end
def self.from_omniauth(auth)
where(provider: auth.provider, uid: auth.uid).first_or_create do
|user|
user.email = auth.info.email
user.password = Devise.friendly_token[0, 20]
user.fname = auth.info.first_name
user.lname = auth.info.last_name
user.image = auth.info.image
end
end
config/initializers/devise.rb
Devise.setup do |config|
# ...Doesn't show other code up above
config.action_mailer.default_url_options = { host: 'localhost', port: 3000 }
config.omniauth :facebook, ENV['FACEBOOK_APP_ID'], ENV['FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET'],
token_params: { parse: :json }, scope: 'public_profile,email',
info_fields: 'email,first_name,last_name,gender,birthday,location,picture'
end
config /routes.rb
Rails.application.routes.draw do
root 'users#index'
devise_for :users, controllers: { omniauth_callbacks: 'users/omniauth_callbacks' }
resources :users, only: %i[index show] do
resources :users, only: %i[index show] do
resources :friendships, only: %i[create] do
collection do
get 'accept_friend'
get 'decline_friend'
end
end
end
put '/users/:id', to: 'users#update_img'
resources :posts, only: %i[index new create show destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
resources :comments, only: %i[new create destroy] do
resources :likes, only: %i[create]
end
# For details on the DSL available within this file, see https://guides.rubyonrails.org/routing.html
end
devise_for :users, controllers: { omniauth_callbacks:'users/omniauth_callbacks' }
$ heroku create
$ git push heroku master
$ heroku run rails db:migrate
$ heroku config:set FACEBOOK_APP_ID=YOURFACEBOOKAPPID
$ heroku config:set FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET=YOURFACEBOOKAPPSECRET
$ heroku open