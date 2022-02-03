Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Roblox in Hot Water, Sony Buys Bungie, and Some More Stories to Get Those Writing Juices Flowing! by@prompts

Roblox in Hot Water, Sony Buys Bungie, and Some More Stories to Get Those Writing Juices Flowing!

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Hello there Hacker,  If you're reading this, it means you’re likely a thinker, one who likely enjoys musing over tech, as well as various societal trends -- you know--  if they relate to tech.  Below are some topics we recommend writing about for the sake of enjoying some intellectual stimulation:
image
Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts HackerNoon profile picture

@prompts
Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.

youtube social iconfacebook social iconlinkedin social icontwitter social iconinstagram social icongithub social icon


Hello there Hacker,

Do you have opinions about technology, science, and other trending topics in the internet-o-sphere? If so, maybe you would like to take a stab at putting those thoughts to paper, figuratively speaking.


Below are some topics we recommend writing about if you want to get those writing neurons pumping:



Interested in getting started?

Here's what you need to do:


  1. Log into your HackerNoon account: https://hackernoon.com/login


  2. Use this link to automatically create an opinion template draft: https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=opinion


    (To read the question list before starting a draft follow this link: https://hackernoon.com/writing-prompt-please-share-your-opinion-list-of-interview-questions)


  1. Write your heart out.


  2. Submit!

Best Regards,

The HackerNoon Team


image

Content is written/compiled by: Zaeem Shoaib

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!