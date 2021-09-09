Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

“A robot army isn’t an ideal opponent, but I would have a water gun” by@prompts

“A robot army isn’t an ideal opponent, but I would have a water gun”

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? Head to the navigation bar, and look at the writing prompts under the Write tab.
image
Official Writing Prompts Hacker Noon profile picture

@prompts
Official Writing Prompts

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Startup Interview: Questions for Nominees of Startups of the Year Hosted by HackerNoon by @prompts
#startups-of-the-year
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#writing-prompts#robotics#technology#future#space#hackernoon-top-story#hackernoon#philosophy-interview
Join Hacker Noon loading