“A robot army isn’t an ideal opponent, but I would have a water gun”

We’d have to see how far we have progressed in terms of interplanetary travel, what the status of the environment is, what the status of the interactions between human and machine is, and where we are at in terms of genetics research.\n\n\\\nIf everything was very similar to how it is now, I would say a large portion of the population would be focused on creative efforts and embracing self-actualization in some version of a creator economy –while becoming progressively more cyborg, a large portion would be living almost entirely virtually, and a notable portion would be out there taking risks and exploring and researching the universe.\n\n\\\nNaturally, another good portion of the population would be trying to destroy everything around them for stupidity’s sake.\n\n## In such a case, what do you think the governance structure will look like?\n\n\\\nI think that if you compare the income disparity of - say - people in the Middle Ages in Europe to the Western world now, and use that income disparity decrease as a prediction variable, it’s quite possible we’ll establish a much more balanced system… especially with the help of AI.\n\n\\\nThat being said, I don’t think true *equity* fits into humanity’s predisposition. Although, whether that’s truly the case is yet to be ‘properly’ tested. Observationally speaking, people have different talents, brain capabilities, and motivation levels. \n\n\\\nA concept presented in The Matrix movies for example suggests true *equality* presents as unnatural.\n\n## Do you think it’s possible technological advancement will be able to outsmart human greed? Why?\n\n\\\nRobotics is supposed to adhere to certain laws. When you allow it to progress beyond that, you lose a certain element of control, and once that happens, outsmarting greed will be the least of humanity’s worries.\n\n\\\nGreed is innate, just like love, or hunger. It’s part of the human experience. It can be mediated and controlled (it should be) so in that sense perhaps it can be ‘outsmarted,’ but will it ever go away? Unlikely.\n\n## In the race against Armageddon vs technology, which do you think will win, why?\n\n\\\nIn this case there’s only hope. If technology doesn’t win, then what a miraculous ‘waste’ of incredible discovery and talent. There’s intelligence here. It should continue to move forward and beyond.\n\n\\\n## Could you survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland?\n\n\\\nDepends on the state of toxicity of the wasteland. But I’m a fighter, so I would bet on myself.\n\n\\\n## Are you afraid of a robot army? How would you fight against one if you had to?\n\n\\\nA robot army isn’t an ideal opponent, but I would have a water gun, and would prep myself on understanding the science behind various disarming technologies. Something about magnetic fields?\n\n\\\n## Could you survive in a bunker? How would you do it? How would you go without trackers picking up your radio frequencies?\n\n\\\nVery likely. The second part of this question was written so you’d give me ideas.\n\n\\\n## What in life is truly objective and not subjective?\n\n\\\nNothing really, but I believe in the scientific approach.\n\n## What is consciousness?\n\n\\\nBeing as far away from the dream state as possible. Awareness. Accurate interpretation of the physical world.\n\n## What’s your favourite fractals formula? Please explain and show the result.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/VtoJ3xJJ7EOwWbJEq11aca6nNNh1-xv813o4k.png)\n\n\\\nMake one for yourself here: <http://usefuljs.net/fractals/>\n\n\\\nIt’s just so profoundly stunning. We need to fix the lax culture surrounding math and education in the Western world.\n\n\\\n## Do we have free will?\n\n\\\nDepends on what country you live in.\n\n\\\n‘Jokes’ aside, I think that at any given moment there are a large number of possibilities. You have a choice. You can leave your house and start eating dirt if you feel like it. I think part of the reason we have to have laws in a civilized society is due to the abundance of free will.\n\n## Would you kill 10 people to save 100? Why?\n\n\\\nDepends on the situation.\n\n## Does life require a purpose and a goal?\n\n\\\nIf you want to live a life that has even a remote chance of bringing you satisfaction, then yeah you should assign goals and a purpose to yourself. It’s basic human psychology.\n\n## Is mind or matter more real?\n\n\\\nWell, the mind consists of matter, so…\n\n## Does observation alter an event?\n\n\\\nEven if you ignore quantum physics theories (you shouldn’t), your experience is always subjective.\n\n## What is infinity?\n\n\\\nIt’s an 8 turned on its side.\n\n## Does fate exist?\n\n\\\nNo. Strength, effort, calculated risk, and determination exist.\n\n## Is life all a dream?\n\n\\\nIn part. The brain has a lot to do with constructing how you experience what is real. That means most of your 'reality' is at least in part entirely an illusion.

## What is intelligence?

\
Memory, processing speed, critical thinking, and depth at which a brain can process information, as well as adaptability, and comprehension.

\
## Why do we dream?

\
Random neuronal firings. And the brain trying to make sense of it.

\
## Is it possible time is being altered right now?

\
Yes. E = mc^2. Visit space, you can do that now. [More info.](https://www.amnh.org/exhibitions/einstein/time/a-matter-of-time)

\
\
*These questions were answered by Ellen Stevens.* 