Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure

by ChainwireMay 20th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENru-flagRUes-flagESja-flagJAhe-flagHEzu-flagZUsr-flagSRca-flagCAmk-flagMKuk-flagUKuz-flagUZxh-flagXHam-flagAM
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Reppo is a decentralized infrastructure network enabling AI developers and agents to access data, infra, and capital on-demand. Solver Nodes are programmable economic agents that determine the computational path to fulfill user intents. Reppo's Data Exchange architecture addresses key challenges in AI development, including centralized access to compute and data resources.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

**Cayman, Canada, May 20th, 2025/Chainwire/--**Reppo, a decentralized infrastructure network enabling AI developers and agents to access data, infra, and capital on-demand, has announced the launch of the world's first Liquid Node Sale. This groundbreaking initiative is powered by Anoma's intent-centric architecture and Zoo Finance's Liquid Node Token (LNT) protocol, marking a significant advancement in decentralized AI infrastructure.

At the core of Reppo's innovation are Solver Nodes—programmable economic agents that determine the computational path to fulfill user intents, which are partial transactions inspired by Anoma's Resource Machine. These nodes enable data consumers ranging from developers, agents, and physical AI to express their data (and eventually infrastructure) needs declaratively, allowing the network to autonomously match and provision resources on demand. This eliminates the traditional complexities of resource discovery, negotiation, and integration, streamlining the AI development process.

The Liquid Node Token pioneered by Zoo Finance, introduces a novel model where Solver Nodes are tokenized, providing liquidity and accessibility to a broader range of participants on Day 1 of Reppo Mainnet. Through Zoo Finance's LNT protocol, Solver Node License holders can acquire also delegate the running of Solver Nodes, making participation in Reppo's ecosystem Plug & Play . This model not only democratizes access to AI infrastructure but also enhances capital efficiency within the network

Reppo's Data Exchange architecture addresses key challenges in AI development, including centralized access to compute and data resources, high entry barriers to decentralized AI protocols, and limited access tied to geographic or institutional constraints. By leveraging Anoma's intent-centric design and Zoo Finance's liquidity solutions, anyone can participate in the emerging Decentralized Data Economy by simply running a solver node and earning fees and rewards for their efforts.

About Reppo

Reppo is a decentralized infrastructure network that provides AI developers with permissionless, on-demand access to specialized data, infrastructure, and capital. Its intent-centric architecture enables autonomous entities to discover, negotiate, and settle resource transactions without reliance on traditional intermediaries.

About Anoma

Anoma is a distributed operating system for intent-centric applications, facilitating expressive and human-centric interactions in decentralized environments. Its architecture supports the development of applications that prioritize user intent and autonomy.

About Zoo Finance

Zoo Finance is a structured protocol focused on enhancing liquidity utilization in decentralized finance. Its Liquid Node Token (LNT) protocol enables the tokenization and fractional ownership of infrastructure nodes, promoting broader participation and capital efficiency. For more information, users can visit repposolvers.xyz.

Contact

CEO

RG Rmadya

Reppo Labs

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.



Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire
The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#reppo-labs#chainwire#press-release#reppo-labs-announcement#crypto-exchange#blockchain-development#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
by chainwire
Jan 31, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-adoption
Article Thumbnail
10 Tools for Blockchain Development
by dashmagazine
Jan 16, 2019
#ethereum
Article Thumbnail
133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
by learn
Dec 25, 2023
#solidity
Article Thumbnail
287 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Development
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks