Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure

**Cayman, Canada, May 20th, 2025/Chainwire/--**Reppo, a decentralized infrastructure network enabling AI developers and agents to access data, infra, and capital on-demand, has announced the launch of the world's first Liquid Node Sale. This groundbreaking initiative is powered by Anoma's intent-centric architecture and Zoo Finance's Liquid Node Token (LNT) protocol, marking a significant advancement in decentralized AI infrastructure.
At the core of Reppo's innovation are Solver Nodes—programmable economic agents that determine the computational path to fulfill user intents, which are partial transactions inspired by Anoma's Resource Machine. These nodes enable data consumers ranging from developers, agents, and physical AI to express their data (and eventually infrastructure) needs declaratively, allowing the network to autonomously match and provision resources on demand. This eliminates the traditional complexities of resource discovery, negotiation, and integration, streamlining the AI development process.
The
Reppo's Data Exchange architecture addresses key challenges in AI development, including centralized access to compute and data resources, high entry barriers to decentralized AI protocols, and limited access tied to geographic or institutional constraints. By leveraging Anoma's intent-centric design and Zoo Finance's liquidity solutions, anyone can participate in the emerging Decentralized Data Economy by simply running a solver node and earning fees and rewards for their efforts.
About Reppo
About Anoma
About Zoo Finance
Contact
CEO
RG Rmadya
Reppo Labs
This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging