Real Talk with Kenyan Dev and 2020 Noonie Nominee, Oloo Moses Otieno

Kenyan web developer Oloo Moses Otieno has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie because he's a top contributor in our SAAS category. We're pretty proud to have Noonie nominees from all over the world, and in this interview, Oloo shares his perspective and experience of the pandemic, and what he would do with a hypothetical $10M investment right now.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Read on to learn what Oloo Moses has to share.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SAAS
I am an avid fan of technology and the change it brings. Full-Stack developer and currently a student at Microverse.org. preferences are HTML, JavaScript, Ruby and React. I am open to new opportunities.
Web development: HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Ruby and React.
I am really exited about being nominated as Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SAAS!
Being financially broke.
Just take the risk because if you don't risk, you will never learn and if you don't learn you will never grow.
So many people around me have lost their jobs, because of companies and businesses shutting down. Because of this, I have to support some of my family and friends. This is affecting my learning since I am not able to fully concentrate and give my best.
Build a tech school for kids and teenagers.
I have a different opinion about religion.
Youtube!
Ruby and rails.
