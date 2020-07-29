Real Talk with Kenyan Dev and 2020 Noonie Nominee, Oloo Moses Otieno

Kenyan web developer Oloo Moses Otieno has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie because he's a top contributor in our SAAS category. We're pretty proud to have Noonie nominees from all over the world, and in this interview, Oloo shares his perspective and experience of the pandemic, and what he would do with a hypothetical $10M investment right now.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Read on to learn what Oloo Moses has to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SAAS

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am an avid fan of technology and the change it brings. Full-Stack developer and currently a student at Microverse.org. preferences are HTML, JavaScript, Ruby and React. I am open to new opportunities.

3. What do you do?

Web development: HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Ruby and React.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I am really exited about being nominated as Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SAAS!

5. What are you worried about right now?

Being financially broke.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Just take the risk because if you don't risk, you will never learn and if you don't learn you will never grow.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

So many people around me have lost their jobs, because of companies and businesses shutting down. Because of this, I have to support some of my family and friends. This is affecting my learning since I am not able to fully concentrate and give my best.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Build a tech school for kids and teenagers.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I have a different opinion about religion.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Youtube!

11. What are you currently learning?

Ruby and rails.

