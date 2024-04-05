Prospenomics: Redefining Prosperity and Work in a Post-Scarcity Era

byLuiz Pagano@luizpagano_tfko6vt
Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.
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About Author
Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.