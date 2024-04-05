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Prospenomics: Redefining Prosperity and Work in a Post-Scarcity Era

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byLuiz Pagano@luizpagano_tfko6vt

Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.

April 5th, 2024
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Luiz Pagano
    byLuiz Pagano@luizpagano_tfko6vt

    Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership

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Luiz Pagano HackerNoon profile picture
Luiz Pagano@luizpagano_tfko6vt

Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.

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tech-stories#economic-models#prospenomics#economic-model-design#post-scarcity-economy#equitable-societies#sustainable-prosperity#future-of-work#hackernoon-top-story

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