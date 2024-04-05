Luiz Pagano@luizpagano_tfko6vt
Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @luizpagano_tfko6vt’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Luiz Pagano
Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.