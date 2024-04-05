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Luiz Pagano

@luizpagano_tfko6vt

Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @luizpagano_tfko6vt’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Luiz Pagano

Artist, painter and illustrator, dedicated to TUPI POP <3 o [ ] , also global business professional with extensive market experience, strong involvement in foodservice equipment, food & beverages, and some experience in digital technology, CX & CS, specialist in branding, marketing and product acculturation.

Interested Topics

economic-modelsprospenomicseconomic-model-designpost-scarcity-economyequitable-societiessustainable-prosperityfuture-of-workhackernoon-top-story
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