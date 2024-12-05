ReadWrite
Pepe Unchained Nears Presale Conclusion, Pepeto Prepares For Utility-Driven Growth
145 reads

Pepe Unchained Nears Presale Conclusion, Pepeto Prepares For Utility-Driven Growth

by Chainwire December 5th, 2024
Pepeto Unchained has 10 days remaining until its official listing. Pepeto is building momentum with its utility-driven approach, offering a cross-chain bridge, zero-fee exchange, and staking features. The project successfully raised over $1 million during its presale phase.
featured image - Pepe Unchained Nears Presale Conclusion, Pepeto Prepares For Utility-Driven Growth
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

LONDON, united kingdom, December 5th, 2024/Chainwire/--Pepe Unchained, with 10 days remaining until its official listing, continues to draw attention for its Layer 2 technology designed to improve scalability and transaction speed.


Simultaneously, Pepeto is building momentum with its utility-driven approach, offering a cross-chain bridge, zero-fee exchange, and staking features. As both projects progress, Pepeto’s focus on addressing broader challenges in the memecoin space positions it as a key contender in the lead-up to the 2025 bull run.

PEPETO : Website Upgrade Signals Progress Toward Utility Launch

As part of its ongoing roadmap execution, Pepeto has unveiled a significant upgrade to its official website, https://pepeto.io/ This enhancement reflects the team’s commitment to providing a seamless user experience and preparing for the upcoming launch of PepetoSwap’s beta version.

By adhering to its roadmap, Pepeto continues to build trust and excitement within its growing community. The upgraded platform will soon serve as the foundation for the bridge and exchange functionalities, offering a resource for the next generation of blockchain projects.


https://www.youtube.com/embed/qyJh3yUKv5w


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyJh3yUKv5w

PepetoSwap: Transforming Cross-Chain Trading

As Pepeto, the project is preparing to launch its anticipated utility, PepetoSwap. This dual-feature platform combines a bridge for seamless token swapping across different blockchains with an exchange designed to support and adopt a wide range of tokens.


The bridge utilizes advanced technology to lock tokens on one blockchain and mint equivalent wrapped tokens on another, enabling interoperability while maintaining security.


Meanwhile, the Pepeto exchange empowers token owners to list their projects directly via the bridge section of the official website, fostering a collaborative and expansive ecosystem for memecoins and other tokens alike.

A $1M Milestone and Beyond

Pepeto successfully raised over $1 million during its presale phase, drawing attention from various sectors within the cryptocurrency space, including investors, influencers, and community members.


The project’s recent developments, including the unveiling of PepetoSwap and enhancements to its official website, underscore its commitment to building utilities for its community.


As the beta launch of its bridge and exchange approaches, Pepeto continues to advance its roadmap, aiming to support broader adoption and collaboration within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a memecoin project designed to integrate cross-chain utility with community-driven development. Offering zero-fee trading, blockchain bridge functionality, and a staking rewards program, Pepeto seeks to combine accessibility with practical features.


The project emphasizes interoperability and long-term value, fostering a dedicated user base through its ecosystem innovations and community-focused approach.

Disclaimer

The official website for Pepeto is https://pepeto.io/. Users are advised to exercise caution regarding fraudulent websites that may seek to misrepresent the project or its developments.

Official Website: https://pepeto.io/

Social Media:

Contact

Head of MK

Baker Uccio

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


