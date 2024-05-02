Search icon
    Overcoming Limitations in AI Chatbot Research for Future Educational Impactby@textmodels
    269 reads

    Overcoming Limitations in AI Chatbot Research for Future Educational Impact

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsMay 2nd, 2024
    Despite limitations like single-case design and potential bias, future AI chatbot studies can refine prompts, establish benchmarks, and explore multimodal inputs for enhanced educational impact. Strategies include long-term studies, real classroom research, and integrating GenAIbots with collaborative activities to address concerns about reduced human interaction.
    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

    Despite its inherent limitations, including its single case design and the potential for bias, the exploratory depth of the study uncovered hidden potential within these systems, even amid serious concerns about generalizability.


    Future research could include:


    • Refining the crafting of prompts.


    • Exploring new features of these and other GenAIbots being introduced with increasing frequency.


    • Establishing standardised benchmarks to evaluate and compare chatbots and AI systems' performance, accuracy, and reliability.


    • Conducting long-term studies to observe the evolution of chatbots' capabilities and their impact on user interactions over time.


    • Conducting research with real students in classroom settings and beyond to assess these AI systems' practical educational applications and challenges.


    • Investigating chatbots' learning and adaptation capabilities to individual user needs and preferences over time.


    • Researching the integration of multimodal inputs (e.g., text, voice, image) to enhance chatbot capabilities and user interaction experiences.


    When implementing GenAIbots in Chemistry learning, it is crucial to evaluate benefits and drawbacks judiciously, ensuring accurate information delivery and considering the implications of reduced human interaction. These concerns may be alleviated by integrating GenAIbots with other educational tools or activities promoting collaborative dialogue among learners.


    Author Contributions

    The author confirms sole responsibility for the following: study conception and design, data collection, analysis and interpretation of results, and manuscript preparation.

    Conflicts of interest

    There are no conflicts to declare.

    Acknowledgements

    The authors warmly acknowledge Melanie Swan for her invaluable suggestion, which led to the transition from using the term 'objects-to-think-with' to 'agents-to-thinkwith'.

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai-in-education #chemistry-education #agents-to-think-with #genaibots #edtech #future-of-education #critical-thinking #personalized-learning

