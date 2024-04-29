GenAIbot Conversations in British vs. American English

Authors:
(1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.
Conceptualizing chemical reactions
Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions
Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time
Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles
Deepening on the concept of mole
Question about changing of state
Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes
Question about plasma, a state of matter
Question about chemical bondings
Question about illustration of chemical bonds
Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding
Limitations of the study and possible future studies
Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References
It is essential to highlight that the participant preferred to communicate in British English, while the GenAIbots typically responded in American English. This distinction in language use was preserved to represent the participant and the GenAIbots' exchange authentically. Also, an attempt was made to preserve the original graphic formatting of the responses from each AIs as much as possible.
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.