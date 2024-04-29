Search icon
    GenAIbot Conversations in British vs. American English

    GenAIbot Conversations in British vs. American English

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models
April 29th, 2024
    This analysis delves into the linguistic dynamics of GenAIbot interactions, highlighting the participant's preference for British English against the typically American English responses from the AI. It provides valuable insights into language variations and authenticity in AI conversations across different language contexts.
    Authors:

    (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Materials And Methods

    Results and Analyses

    Prompts and generated texts

    Conceptualizing chemical reactions

    Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions

    Question about combustion

    Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time

    Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles

    Deepening on the concept of mole

    Question about changing of state

    Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

    Question about plasma, a state of matter

    Question about chemical bondings

    Question about illustration of chemical bonds

    Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding

    Further analysis

    Conclusions

    Limitations of the study and possible future studies

    Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

    Results and Analyses

    It is essential to highlight that the participant preferred to communicate in British English, while the GenAIbots typically responded in American English. This distinction in language use was preserved to represent the participant and the GenAIbots' exchange authentically. Also, an attempt was made to preserve the original graphic formatting of the responses from each AIs as much as possible.


    Table 1 Details of GenAIbot Platforms Used in Simulated Chemistry Sessions


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.


