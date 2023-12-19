Our AppSumo Launch: An Honest Review and Explaining How We Lost 30% of Our Potential Revenue

Too Long; Didn't Read

AppSumo is a platform that provides exclusive deals on software tools and digital products, connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with discounted lifetime deals. A lifetime deal entails the customer paying only once and having access to the product throughout its entire lifecycle. In essence, you possess the product, and AppSumo brings in the customers. Offering an attractive price for your product can attract a substantial number of potential customers, generating significant revenue.