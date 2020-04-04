Unstoppable Domains: Opera Browser Integrates .Crypto Domain Extension for Android App #Zilliqa

Opera will integrate Unstoppable Domains ".crypto" domain into their android version of their mobile browser, allowing users to create and access decentralized websites.

Decentralized, blockchain based websites are coming to more than 232 million users through Opera web browser and their partnership with blockchain domain supplier Unstoppable Domains.

Users will be able to view blockchain-based websites by typing .crypto domains into Opera Browser just like they would a .com domain.

Opera’s integration is the first time a major web browser has supported a domain name that is not part of the traditional Domain Name System (DNS) that is managed by ICANN.

This move signals a shift towards more decentralized systems and another step towards Web 3.0 through distributed domain name management and web hosting.

Unlike traditional domains, blockchain domains are stored by the owner inside a special wallet, instead of being stored by a domain registrar company like GoDaddy.

Decentralized website are stored and hosted using Peer to Peer (P2P) networks like IPFS instead of cloud services like Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Unstoppable Domains co-founder, Brad Kam, commented:

“We believe that tools like Ethereum and IPFS will create a better internet than what exists with DNS and ICANN.

It’s just beginning, but this system could replace the old internet entirely. Our partnership with Opera means that users can now view a .crypto website just as easily as a .com website.”

Opera’s integration with Unstoppable Domains is now live in Opera’s Android mobile app.

The following products have already integrated Unstoppable Domains .crypto domain.

myetherwallet.crypto (wallet)

coinomi.crypto (wallet)

kyber.crypto (dex)

pomp.crypto (podcast)

Currently this blockchain domain integration is only live on the Android version of the Opera browser.

What is Opera Browser?

Opera is a free, Chromium based web browser for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. The browser is notable for it's unique user interface and in 2019 they added a built-in cryptocurrency wallet for their iOS and Android browser apps.

If blockchain domains are integrated into their iOS and Desktop browsers, this will further increase the reach of decentralized websites.

What is Unstoppable Domains?

Unstoppable Domains is an Ethereum Decentralized Application (DApp) and software company which sells blockchain domain names.

Blockchain domains can be used in the following ways:

As a domain name for a decentralized website

As a personalised wallet name for multiple cryptocurrencies, instead of long, hard to remember, alphanumeric digits.

Unstoppable Domains are backed by venture capital firms Draper Associates and Boost VC who invested $4 Million in their Series A funding round.

They have also received grants of $40,000 from The Zilliqa Foundation and $25,000 from The Ethereum Foundation to help towards building out their blockchain domain platform.

To date, more than 200,000 blockchain domain names have been registered through Unstoppable Domains.

Blockchain Domains - Wallets

When you buy a blockchain domain you can use it instead as a wallet address instead of a long alphanumeric string of characters.



Currently users can only buy .crypto and .zil domains and they can add multiple cryptocurrency addresses to their purchased domain.

For example, if you purchased the domain "cool.crypto", you can add your Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Zilliqa (ZIL) addresses to your blockchain domain.

So anytime some wants to send you BTC or ETH for example, they just send it to your blockchain domain, cool.crypto and the cryptocurrency will be sent to it's corresponding address.

This is more user friendly and convenient way than sending it to an address like 16ftSEQ4ctQFDtVZiUBusQUjRrGhM3JYwe.

Imagine telling your friend to send you some Bitcoin during a train journey.

I doubt anyone can pronounce a Bitcoin address so you would have to copy, paste and send the address to your friend and hope they carefully copy and paste the address too.

With a blockchain domain you can just say, "I need some BTC, can you send it cool.crypto for me?". Whether your friend actually wants to send you some BTC or not, that's between the two of you.

Blockchain Domains - Decentralized Websites

When you buy a blockchain domain, your domain is stored in your own wallet.

If you want to create a decentralized website you will need a decentralized storage network to store and serve your website files to visitors.

The InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) is new alternative protocol to the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (http/https), as well as a peer-to-peer file storage network.

“IPFS is a decentralized network where users make files available among each other. If a website uses IPFS, it is served by a 'swarm' of people, much like BitTorrent users do when a file is shared. The advantage of this system is that websites can become completely decentralized.”

Since the IPFS network distributes your website files, there is no single entity who has the control to remove, change or take down your website.

Decentralized file storage and serving combined with a decentralized blockchain domain is what makes blockchain websites free from censorship.

To wrap it all up, the .crypto domain extension can be used both for cryptocurrency payments and decentralized websites.

Final thoughts

Opera and Unstoppable Domains are taking the next steps towards a decentralized internet, with a blockchain domain that can receive cryptocurrency and act as a web address for decentralized websites.

The Opera Android browser will now give millions of users access to decentralized websites, it'll be interesting to see what the internet looks like in the next 10 years.

If you want your own, decentralized .crypto domain name for your wallet or website, you can get yours from Unstoppable Domains.

I hope you enjoyed this story, feel free to check out the useful resources below

You can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink/LINK, Litecoin, Cardano, NEO, BAT, IOTA, OmiseGo, EOS, TRON/TRX, Bitcoin Cash, Tezos, Monero, and many more from anywhere in Europe using BitPanda

You can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP/Ripple, Litecoin, Ontology, ATOM, GAS, TRON/TRX, NEO, Stellar/XLM and more from anywhere in the world using CEX.

You can also keep up with me on Twitter

Tags