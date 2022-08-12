Start Writing
Notifications
see more
Start Writing
< Back to Coins
Zilliqa
#ZIL
+ Subscribe to Zilliqa news
All
+
/
-
% changes are for a 24 hour window
Price
$0.04
-3.31%
Market Cap
$574,859,829.29
-3.24%
Trading Volume
165,937,002.965
+16.14
Circulating Supply
13,178,845,552
+0.03%
Zilliqa (#ZIL) Stories Around the Web
6 Lessons From Women Leaders Shaping the Future of Web3
Published at Aug 12, 2022 by
Rolling Stone
Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP
Published at Aug 12, 2022 by
newsbytesapp.com
How to Stake Zilliqa: Earn 6% APY based on 80% ZIL in Circulation
Published at Aug 11, 2022 by
Cryptopolitan on MSN.com
11 Rising Cryptocurrencies to Buy
Published at Aug 10, 2022 by
Inside Bitcoins
Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche
Published at Aug 07, 2022 by
newsbytesapp.com
Zilliqa Price Prediction: Caution For Breakout Traders
Published at Aug 05, 2022 by
InvestingCube
Top 12 Most Friendly Countries for Crypto Investment
Published at Jul 31, 2022 by
Investing
Crypto Week at Glance: Bitcoin tops $23,000, highest levels since June 2022
Published at Jul 24, 2022 by
Indiatimes
ZIL/USD - Zilliqa US Dollar
Published at Jul 23, 2022 by
Investing
Stories via Bing News