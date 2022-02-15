Noonies2021 Awards: Winners in the Decentralization Category

Hey there hackers, We know you’ve been waiting in anticipation to find out the winners of the annual Noonies awards. Luckily, you don’t have to wait any longer! To see the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and see the name at the top. The Noonies were created to celebrate the best of the best, and this year was no exception. We had many incredible people nominated, and even more, people came out to vote and support them. Tens of thousands of votes were cast this year, and there was fierce competition throughout the categories.





For 2021, Hacker Noon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards, making it the biggest Noonies to date.





The theme for the awards can be deemed More. Because we had more categories, more sub-categories, more nominees, than ever before, and you guessed it, there will be more winners too!





In case you don’t believe us, here are some stats:





4,961 nominees for one (or more) of the

586 Hacker Noon awards for 2021,

across 6 award categories : Decentralization, Gaming, Internet Heroes, Internet, Software Development, and Technology.

and a monumental 105,122 votes cast over at noonies.tech



The Decentralization award category honors those individuals and organizations contributing toward a decentralized world, as well as the writers shining a spotlight on decentralization today.





This category alone had 22 Awards.





To see the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and discover which name appears at the top. That’s the winner!





The Noonies Winners Annoucement series will announce some of the top founders, hackers, and makers in all 6 categories.





Decentralization, as an idea and movement, aims to decentralize power and decentralize governance itself.





Be it cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, or decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), there are many developers, entrepreneurs, and companies working hard to create the technology that makes decentralization possible.





Now, without further delay...Here are all the winners in Decentralization:





List of Awards in the Decentralization Category

What happens on Blockchain stays on the Blockchain - until someone gets hurt. This award recognizes the best crypto-journalists of 2021

and the winner is….

Not your keys, not your crypto. This award recognizes the best crypto-wallet of 2021 and the winner is….

Your airdropped coin is not listed on any exchange? Set up a liquidity pool and get trading. This award recognizes the best decentralized exchange of 2021

and the winner is….

When you're in crypto, you need to know where the butterfly flapped its wings so that you can go all-in (or cash-out) at the right time. This award recognizes the fountains of news regarding all things crypto

and the winner is….

This dude is absolutely crushin' it on the blockchain, bro. 🤑

and the winner is….

Ethereum gave us smart contracts which gave us self-confessing ETH-killer Blockchains. This award recognizes the Blockchain that is most likely to unseat Ethereum

and the winner is….

These nominees WILL NOT STOP until decentralization becomes a reality. 😤

and the winner is….

The crypto podcast you actually learn from and enjoy listening to. Decentralize the internet!

and the winner is….

Puritans would still differentiate between what constitutes a dApp and what should be Web3. This award recognizes the best dApp stories on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Igor Ponomarev

Shitcoins, Rugpulls, and NGMI - Altcoins have been called a lot of names, from inside and outside the crypto-community. This award recognizes the best coverage of altcoins on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Tran Hung, CEO - UQUID

Some say, Blockchain, not bitcoin, is where the magic lies. This award recognizes the best Blockchain story on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Bitcoin can never be turned off and this fact turns on a lot of people on (and at) Twitter. This award recognizes the best bitcoin stories on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Benhodlin

Decentralize Everything was a war-cry of the 2017 ICO Boom. This award recognizes the best decentralization stories on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Did you know that DeFi and its 10000% Daily Gainzzz is the reason behind the end of crypto-winter. This award recognizes the best DeFi stories on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Sergey Baloyan

NFTs are Schrodinger's baseball card.





This award recognizes the best NFT writer on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Christian Kameir

Only death and taxes are certain, said the regulator. This award recognizes the best regulation stories on HackerNoon and the winner is….

Vitalik Buterin rues the fact that he used the term 'smart contract' when these persistent scripts are neither smart and nor are they contracts. The term now generates millions of dollars every month.





This award recognizes the best smart contract stories on HackerNoon

and the winner is….

Stock Markets are for the faint of heart. In crypto, we're either becoming millionaires or applying for an extra shift at McDonalds. This award recognizes the pack leader of the planet of the risk-takers. and the winner is….

Everything that can be hacked will be hacked. Everything that cannot be hacked shall also get hacked. This award recognizes the best HackerNoon stories on preventing crypto-hacks, rug-pulls, and such shenanigans

and the winner is….

Master Mind Content

Much Wow, memes, pepes, and giggles. Memecoins have unseated many a 'solid' project in terms of market cap, for the lulz. This award recognizes the best memecoin of 2021 and the winner is….

Web3 is the inevitable death of Facebook. This is why Mark Z. is looking at metaverses. This award recognizes those Web3 technologies that are most likely to ensure our online privacy and the winner is….

Some folks make so much sense that it is scary, good, and reassuring at the same time. This award recognizes the dropper of wisdom from the years to come and the winner is….









More Information:





If you’re a winner, please answer this interview! If you’re a reader, participant, or just a curious individual, consider answering one of our other interviews here.





Read about the Noonies here. To see all of the winners you may visit this site, pick any award, and view the name that appears at the top.





Or follow this account for posts with the list of names released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.





The Noonies Winners Annoucement series will announce some of the top founders, hackers, and makers in all 6 categories.





Thank you to all of our sponsors!





We truly appreciate your contribution to the tech world and thus the future! The Noonies Awards are sponsored by: Bybit, Avast, TECH Domains and hosted by: HackerNoon





This post was written by Zaeem Shoaib.





