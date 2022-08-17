Shiba Inu # SHIB

Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency named after a Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. It was developed as an altcoin to Dogecoin, with the initial intent of making fun of Dogecoin. But despite its stance as a meme coin, it has bloomed into one of the most sought-after decentralized projects.

All + / - % changes are for a 24 hour window

Price $ 0.000015 -5.26 % Market Cap $ 8,407,012,268 -5.28 %

Trading Volume 977,866,201.748 -31.47 Circulating Supply 549,063,278,876,302 0