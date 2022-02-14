From the Bottom of Our Hearts, Congratulations to the #Noonies2021 Winners

Hey there hackers, We know you’ve been waiting in anticipation to find out the winners of the annual Noonies awards. Luckily, you don’t have to wait any longer! To see the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and see the name at the top. The Noonies were created to celebrate the best of the best, and this year was no exception. We had many incredible people nominated, and even more, people came out to vote and support them. Tens of thousands of votes were cast this year, and there was fierce competition throughout the categories.





We know you’ve been waiting in anticipation to find out the winners of the annual Noonies awards. WELL TODAY, ON VALENTINE’S DAY 2022: WE OFFICIALLY DECLARE THE WAIT OVER!!!!





To see all of the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and check out the name at the top!





Without further adieu, let us kick off the Noonies Winners Annoucement series with some of the top founders, hackers and makers in all 6 categories.





Decentralization





Decentralization showcased incredible nominees who were recognized in categories such as HackerNoon’s Altcoin Champion of 2021 and Centralization Vanquisher of The Year.





However, there was one category that was heating up like no other. We’re talking about the best crypto-journalist in 2021.





In the end, it was Sergey Golubev who won with 2,095 votes!





For more awards in this category click here.

Internet Heroes





In these past two years, many people started working from home; It’s a big change that needs getting used to.





Not to worry though, the Contributor of the Year for Remote Teams had us covered. Behzad Sharifi was the winner of that award with 1,373 votes!





Other categories in the Internet Heroes section included HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AI and HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - COVID 19.





For more awards in this category please click here.

Gaming





2021 was a good year for gaming, especially when it came to blockchain games. However, only one developer could win the Blockchain Game Developer of the Year.





This year it was Splinterlands with 2,406 votes!





Other categories in the gaming section included the Free-to-Play Game of the Year and the Game of the Year.





For more awards in this category please click here.





Internet





2021 was a wild year, from beginning to end. That’s why we needed a critical thinker to help us make sense of all of it. No person was more prepared for the job than Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic, the winner of the Critical Thinker of the Year award! Nebojsa won it all in the end with 529 votes.





The Internet section also had plenty of other categories celebrating HackerNoon contributors such as HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Books and HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - News.





For more awards in this category please click here.





Software Development





Programming can be a tricky field to dive into. It gets even trickier when you don’t have a good teacher to guide you.





That’s where Programming with Mosh comes along, the winner of the Top Programming Guru award! With 8,015 votes, Mosh stood the tallest in the end.





Other categories in the software development section included the Developer Defying Patriarchy (While Being an Awesome Developer) and HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Angular.





For more awards in this category please click here.





Technology





It’s hard to venture out into your own path, especially when it comes to creating your own company.





That’s why we’re proud to celebrate founders around the world, including Paul Sokolov, the Founder of the Year!





Other coveted categories in the technology section included HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Entrepreneur and HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Business.





For more awards in this category please click here.





These were just some of the superstars who came out on top in the 2021 Noonies Awards. Unfortunately, not everyone could win. However, everyone who was nominated is still a winner in our book.





If you’re a winner, please answer this interview! If you’re a reader, participant, or just a curious individual, consider answering one of our other interviews here.





More Information:





Read about the Noonies here. To see all of the winners you may visit this site, pick any award, and view the name that appears at the top.





You may also follow this account and this page for posts with the list of names released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.





Thank you to all of our sponsors! We truly appreciate your contribution to the tech world and thus the future! The Noonies Awards are sponsored by: Bybit, Avast, TECH Domains and hosted by: HackerNoon





For readers who may be wondering about prizes and personalized emails (if they haven’t already), they are coming soon to your inbox!





This post was written by Jose Hernandez and edited by Ellen Stevens.







