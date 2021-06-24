Nickmercs' Warzone Settings Guide: Controller Binds, Loadout, Sensitivity

Nickmercs is one of the best fps players in the world. Mercs first found fame playing Gears of War, Halo, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Nickmercs has become one of the most popular streamers of Warzone and ranks high as one of the game’s best. Here are Nickmercs’ Warzone settings to help you to elevate your game.

Nickmercs Controller Binds and Sensitivity Settings

Nickmercs uses the Scuf controller when playing Warzone, a specially designed controller that adds two more thumbsticks. However, these controllers are expensive; you can use an alternative controller bind if you don't want to splash the cash.

More specifically, the bumper jumper tactical button layout.

This specific controller layout allows you to switch A or X (depending on your controller) with your left bumper. Meaning, you jump with the left bumper and use tactical equipment with A or X. This button configuration mirrors the Schuf controller and is used by Mercs.

You will also want to keep the Sticklayout preset to default.

For example:

invert vertical look is disabled

deadzone at 0.15

horizontal stick sensitivity at 6

vertical stick sensitivity should be at a 6

ADH sensitivity multiplier at high

low zoom at 1.

It is also recommended that to mimic Nickmercs loadout, the aim response curve and controller vibration are kept at a standard and vibration of the controller are disabled.

Weapon and Movement Settings

Nickmercs Warzone Settings also include weapons:

He keeps aim assist at a standard

Scale aim assist with FOV enabled

Merks uses ADS + melee with a weapon mount movement exit enabled.

Make sure to ensure both the equipment behaviour and aim down sight behaviour are on hold.

Depleted ammo weapon switch is enabled.

For movement:

Make sure site behaviour is on tap

Auto move forward is disabled

Auto move forward

Automatic sprint should be disabled

Change your vehicle camera recenter and parachute auto-deploy to enabled

Nickmercs Warzone Visuals and Graphics Settings

Nickmercs sets his field of view to 100, which is independent

his brightness is set to 50

HUD bounds to 10

Mini-map shape is square in the HUD while also having mini map rotation on

His frames per second and latency telemetry is enabled, which he likes to max out at a 240 variable refresh rate

Nickmercs MG28 Loadout

Nickmercs uses various loadouts and playstyles to try and stay on top of his game when new gear and weapons are released. Currently, this is the new loadout he uses, which features the best LMG in the game.

Merks also favours the new MG82 machine gun introduced in season 4, opting for a classic agency suppressor muzzle, 16.4 task force barrel. Similarly, the weapon is equipped with an axel arms optic 3x, a serpent wrap grip and a field agent grip underbarrel.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Nickmercs Warzone settings are the best of the best. The popular streamer has got his settings down perfectly, allowing him to take down other players efficiently, securing those crucial Warzone wins.

