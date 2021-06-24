Nickmercs' Warzone Settings Guide: Controller Binds, Loadout, Sensitivity

I'm a freelance writer and content creator. You can check out my work on my website PixelPolitics.co.uk
Image Credit: Faze Clan
Nickmercs is one of the best fps players in the world. Mercs first found fame playing Gears of War, Halo, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.
Nickmercs has become one of the most popular streamers of Warzone and ranks high as one of the game’s best. Here are Nickmercs’ Warzone settings to help you to elevate your game.
Nickmercs uses the Scuf controller when playing Warzone, a specially designed controller that adds two more thumbsticks. However, these controllers are expensive; you can use an alternative controller bind if you don't want to splash the cash.
More specifically, the bumper jumper tactical button layout.
This specific controller layout allows you to switch A or X (depending on your controller) with your left bumper. Meaning, you jump with the left bumper and use tactical equipment with A or X. This button configuration mirrors the Schuf controller and is used by Mercs.
You will also want to keep the Sticklayout preset to default.
For example:
It is also recommended that to mimic Nickmercs loadout, the aim response curve and controller vibration are kept at a standard and vibration of the controller are disabled.
Nickmercs Warzone Settings also include weapons:
For movement:
Nickmercs uses various loadouts and playstyles to try and stay on top of his game when new gear and weapons are released. Currently, this is the new loadout he uses, which features the best LMG in the game.
Merks also favours the new MG82 machine gun introduced in season 4, opting for a classic agency suppressor muzzle, 16.4 task force barrel. Similarly, the weapon is equipped with an axel arms optic 3x, a serpent wrap grip and a field agent grip underbarrel.
All in all, Nickmercs Warzone settings are the best of the best. The popular streamer has got his settings down perfectly, allowing him to take down other players efficiently, securing those crucial Warzone wins.
For more Call of Duty news and features, subscribe to our newsletter in the footer below.
Also, check out,
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.