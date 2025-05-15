NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N And NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter For MapleStory Universe

**Abu Dhabi, UAE, May 15th, 2025/Chainwire/--**MapleStory Universe brings player-owned economies to life as a blockchain-powered expansion of the 23-year old MMORPG IP, powered by its proprietary NXPC token. Now live on Bitget, Bithumb, Binance, Bybit, Gatei.o, KuCoin, Upbit – NXPC ranks among the most successful Web3 gaming token debuts.

NEXPACE, the Web3 IP-expansion initiative backed by Nexon, today announced the official launch of MapleStory N, a blockchain-powered MMORPG. Together with the game, NEXPACE also debuted the NXPC token, integral to the MapleStory Universe (MSU) ecosystem, on seven leading exchanges, including Bitget, Bithumb, Binance, Bybit, Gateio, KuCoin, Upbit. This joint milestone marks a major step forward for NEXPACE’s MSU, bringing the iconic 23-year-old gaming IP to the blockchain for the first time.

MapleStory N blends the nostalgic 2D visuals and classic gameplay of the original MapleStory IP with new blockchain-native features such as NFTs, on-chain item mechanics, and open marketplaces. Players can complete quests, battle monsters, all while earning, crafting and trading assets that hold real world value.

The broader MSU platform also introduces Synergy Apps, allowing fans, creators, and builders to develop their own content and decentralized applications. This reflects the legacy of the original MapleStory IP franchise, where user-generated games and creations flourished.

The NXPC token further marks a major evolution of MapleStory’s decades-old in-game economy by enabling true asset ownership and player-driven item markets. With MSU’s Fusion-Fission model, players can redeem NXPC for collections of NFTs (Fission) and exchange collections of NFTs back into NXPC (Fusion), creating a self-balancing system that curbs oversupply and supports long-term value.

Beyond gameplay, NXPC powers a broader contributor reward system, incentivizing builders and creators to develop user-generated contributions that expand and enrich the MSU IP ecosystem.

Sunyoung Hwang, CEO of NEXPACE, explained, “The launch of MapleStory N and the NXPC marks a major evolution in how games are played and valued. MSU addresses long-standing issues in traditional gaming like item inflation and developer-controlled ecosystems, by giving real ownership to players. NXPC enables users to participate in a decentralized, self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards creativity, contribution, and engagement over speculation. Together, they form the engine of a community-led digital economy, reshaping how games are enjoyed and remembered.”

As the first implementation of NEXPACE's virtual IP universe, MapleStory N and MSU sets the foundation for future blockchain-powered gaming experiences. Backed by Nexon’s portfolio of globally recognized gaming IPs, NEXPACE’s protocol is designed to support the expansion of these titles through decentralized economy and community-led creativity, evolving the gaming worlds beyond the traditional models.

The excitement surrounding MSU’s first blockchain game was clearly reflected in the recent OpenSea Primary Drop Campaign, held from May 6 to 12, which saw over 1 million mints. Built on a custom Layer 1 chain using Avalanche, powered by AvaCloud, the campaign also drove Avalanche Network to record its highest number of Unique Active Wallets since the campaign’s launch day. MapleStory N is now live and available on PC.

MSU is now reshaping the Web3 gaming landscape, launching its NXPC token across seven major exchanges and showcasing one of the most impactful blockchain gaming debuts in recent years.

About NEXPACE

NEXPACE , an innovative blockchain company based in Abu Dhabi, pioneers an IP-expansion initiative powered by blockchain technology and NFTs to build a community-driven ecosystem. With a mission to redefine interactive entertainment, NEXPACE creates a vibrant space for exploring, sharing, and engaging with diverse content and gameplay crafted by community members.

At the heart of NEXPACE’s ecosystem are principles of transparency, security, and trust, empowering creators to freely share their ideas and enabling users to enjoy immersive experiences. By fostering a culture of creative expression, NEXPACE envisions a secure, collaborative environment that unites ecosystem participants in a thriving digital community. For more information, users can visit: Website | Medium | X/Twitter | Discord

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program .



