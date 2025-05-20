New Scanner Technology At Stock Market Guides Shows The Historical Track Record Of Each Trade Setup

Altadena, United States / California, May 20th, 2025/Chainwire/--
Their
According to Andy Yuda, a Senior Consultant at Stock Market Guides, "One example of a scan we offer is for oversold stocks based on their RSI indicator. It's a popular trade setup for many active stock traders. Before you pull the trigger on buying a stock that's oversold, wouldn’t you want to know how that stock has performed historically when it’s been oversold? If that stock doesn't have a track record of success historically for that trade setup, why buy it now? That historical performance is the information our scanner brings to light.”
This new technology is available not only for active stock traders, but also for buy-and-hold investors as well as option traders. The scanner at Stock Market Guides caters to trade setups based on technical analysis, like chart patterns and stock indicators, as well as investments based on fundamental analysis, like price-to-earnings ratios and earnings growth.
Customers can also enable the scanner to pick trades for them. This is offered for both
This scanner technology upgrade is the latest feature that Stock Market Guides has made available to retail investors. They also offer free educational guides that cover everything from how to buy stocks all the way to how to calculate advanced stock market indicator values.
About Stock Market Guides
For more information about Stock Market Guides and its range of educational content and services, users can visit
Contact
Senior Consultant
Michael Ferguson
Stock Market Guides
This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging