New Scanner Technology At Stock Market Guides Shows The Historical Track Record Of Each Trade Setup

Altadena, United States / California, May 20th, 2025/Chainwire/-- Stock Market Guides , a company that offers stock market scanning software, has announced the latest improvement to its proprietary stock scanner technology.

Their stock scanner not only finds trade setups in real time that are popular among active traders, but it also now shows how each of those trade setups performed historically according to backtest research.

According to Andy Yuda, a Senior Consultant at Stock Market Guides, "One example of a scan we offer is for oversold stocks based on their RSI indicator. It's a popular trade setup for many active stock traders. Before you pull the trigger on buying a stock that's oversold, wouldn’t you want to know how that stock has performed historically when it’s been oversold? If that stock doesn't have a track record of success historically for that trade setup, why buy it now? That historical performance is the information our scanner brings to light.”

This new technology is available not only for active stock traders, but also for buy-and-hold investors as well as option traders. The scanner at Stock Market Guides caters to trade setups based on technical analysis, like chart patterns and stock indicators, as well as investments based on fundamental analysis, like price-to-earnings ratios and earnings growth.

Customers can also enable the scanner to pick trades for them. This is offered for both stocks and stock options .

This scanner technology upgrade is the latest feature that Stock Market Guides has made available to retail investors. They also offer free educational guides that cover everything from how to buy stocks all the way to how to calculate advanced stock market indicator values.

About Stock Market Guides

Stock Market Guides is based in Altadena, California, and has been offering stock scanning services to the public since 2023. Prior to that, its founders did years of research and development that led to the creation of the business and its offerings.

For more information about Stock Market Guides and its range of educational content and services, users can visit https://www.stockmarketguides.com . Stock Market Guides continues to provide educational content aimed at supporting informed financial decision-making for its readership.

Senior Consultant

Michael Ferguson

Stock Market Guides

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program .



