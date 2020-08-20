"Never Try To Fix A Problem That Has Not Yet Materialized" - Adam Zachary Wasserman, IT Strategist

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Adam Zachary Wasserman from United States, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I have 30 experience in managing custom development for Fortune 500 companies, I was born the same year that Douglas Englebart created the computer mouse and that Ian Sutherland created Sketchpad, I have not been as influential as either of those things.

2. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I have written a book is about how to industrialize IT. I am CEO of a startup that provides a platform for industrializing IT.

3. What are you most excited about right now?

My company's upcoming partnership/integration with an amazing no-code backend startup.

4. What are you worried about right now?

I do not tend to worry (see next question)

5. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Never try to fix a problem that has not yet materialized - it is wasted effort.

6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I miss going to restaurants, I am disappointed when strangers are hostile to each other because they are afraid.

7. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

My company :) Or a news channel that only reported negative news (like murder) in the actual proportion to good news that exists in real life.

8. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Not a big fan of Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen, or Nina Simone

9. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Hacker Noon;

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Slack, Dropbox, Vellum

11. What are you currently learning?

Doing research for my next book about Scientism as a faith-based belief system that attempts to answer metaphysical questions with science.

