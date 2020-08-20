"Never Stop To Explore Beyond The Core Area of Your Interest", Interview with Ishan Manandhar

One such impressive human is Ishan Manandhar from Nepal: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories.

Scroll on through for their take on what’s trending in tech today...

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS STRATEGY, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DESIGN, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUP LESSONS

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a passionate product designer and frontend developer. I strive to stay updated into technologies and learn new things. I am a frequent blog contributor where I write about the Hot trends in tech industry and also I share my learning in my Youtube channel - For Those Who Code.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I make: Website, Web Application (UI/UX and Frontend), Mobile App (UI/UX)

Manage: Design Systems

Build: Web Apps

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Winning the Contributor for the year award.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Not really, I don't feel worrying solves the problem

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Never stop to explore beyond the core area of your interest

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Yes adapting to remote work culture

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Somewhere It would assure me the return of $20

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Slack

11. What are you currently learning?

GraphQL

