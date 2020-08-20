"Never Stop To Explore Beyond The Core Area of Your Interest", Interview with Ishan Manandhar

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
“In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent
and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
One such impressive human is Ishan Manandhar from Nepal: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories.
Scroll on through for their take on what’s trending in tech today...
I am a passionate product designer and frontend developer. I strive to stay updated into technologies and learn new things. I am a frequent blog contributor where I write about the Hot trends in tech industry and also I share my learning in my Youtube channel - For Those Who Code.
I make: Website, Web Application (UI/UX and Frontend), Mobile App (UI/UX)
Manage: Design Systems
Build: Web Apps
Winning the Contributor for the year award.
Not really, I don't feel worrying solves the problem
Never stop to explore beyond the core area of your interest
Yes adapting to remote work culture
Somewhere It would assure me the return of $20
Slack
GraphQL
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.