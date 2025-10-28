Mutuum Finance (MUTM) To Launch V1 of Protocol in Q4 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with questions. Many investors are asking which crypto actually has a real product behind it. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one name that keeps coming up. It stands out because it combines live tools, smart token design, and a real platform that will soon go live. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has officially announced on its X account that the V1 of its protocol will be launched on the Sepolia Testnet by Q4 2025. This update will bring core tools such as a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, and a liquidator bot to ensure secure and efficient platform operations. At the start, users will be able to lend, borrow, and use ETH or USDT as collateral. officially announced officially announced This early testnet launch gives users a first look at how the system functions before the full release. By allowing real testing, Mutuum aims to build trust, attract community engagement, and potentially increase the demand and value of its token. It is shaping up to be the best cheap crypto to buy now before the wider market rush begins. Presale Gains Attracting Investor Attention The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has already drawn serious attention from crypto investors. The total token supply is 4 billion, and over $18.10 million has been raised so far. The current presale price in Phase 6 is $0.035, and about 80% of the 170 million tokens have already been sold. More than 17,550 holders have joined the journey, and excitement is rising as Phase 7 approaches with a 15% price increase to $0.040. This is one of the strongest signs of early demand in ongoing crypto predictions for 2025. Early investors are seeing results even before the listing. A $1,000 buy-in at the current stage has the chance to double or triple after listing, as analysts expect stronger adoption once the live protocol launches. The unique part is that Mutuum’s token and its working platform will launch together, giving MUTM direct utility on day one. While many new tokens wait months before showing any use, Mutuum will offer a live product from the start. Dual Lending System Designed for Everyone Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building its platform around two lending systems that make borrowing and earning simple. The first is Peer-to-Contract (P2C), where users will deposit assets into liquidity pools to earn steady returns. The second is Peer-to-Peer (P2P), which connects individual lenders and borrowers directly. Both systems will be powered by mtTokens that represent deposited assets and debt tokens that track loans. This dual model is built to work for both small users and bigger institutions, creating a flexible and fair market. It will make the lending process smooth, transparent, and rewarding for everyone involved. Synchronized Launch and Exchange Potential Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch its platform and token around the same time. This timing is rare in the market and creates instant utility. Investors will not have to wait for months to use their tokens. As soon as the platform goes live, they will be able to lend, borrow, and stake through mtTokens. This strategy is already catching the attention of exchange watchers. Projects with working products often meet Tier-1 and Tier-2 listing standards faster, increasing their visibility and liquidity soon after launch. With live lending and borrowing modules available right from the start, Mutuum’s debut will attract both retail and institutional users who prefer platforms that deliver real value. Utility Growth and Buyback Rewards Utility Growth and Buyback Rewards Every feature in the Mutuum ecosystem will add value to MUTM. The lending and borrowing tools will help users earn yields, while staking will reward holders with MUTM bought back from the open market using platform revenue. This cycle will encourage consistent token demand while rewarding long-term participants. Later, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also introduce its own decentralized stablecoin pegged to one US dollar. It will be backed by assets like ETH, SOL, or AVAX and minted when users borrow against collateral. This design will make Mutuum a complete DeFi system with a stable asset, lending tools, and rewarding staking options. Unlike meme tokens, MUTM’s strength will come from constant activity and real usage inside the platform. Active Community and Final Call to Join Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already building one of the most active early communities in DeFi. It has more than 12,000 Twitter followers and a live dashboard where users can track their tokens, rewards, and leaderboard rankings. The team has also announced a $100,000 giveaway campaign where ten winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM tokens.

Phase 6 is already 80% filled, which means only a small window remains for investors to enter before the next price rise to $0.040. This progress shows how Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is delivering consistent growth through each stage of its presale. For many investors looking for the best cheap crypto to buy now, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as the project that could define the next wave of crypto predictions in 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:
Website: https://www.mutuum.com
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. 