Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Musk Required Twitter to Disclose Financial Information Not Included in Signed Contract by@legalpdf

    Musk Required Twitter to Disclose Financial Information Not Included in Signed Contract

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 18 of 31: .FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS- Musk grasps for an out - Financial information

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Musk Required Twitter to Disclose Financial Information Not Included in Signed Contract
    #elon-musk#twitter#business#legal
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    react to story with heart

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 19 of 31.

    Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “financial information”


    FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

    VI. Musk grasps for an out

    C. Financial information


    103. In seeking to manufacture a record of covenant breach, Musk seized not just on Section 6.4 but also on Section 6.11, which obligates Twitter to reasonably cooperate with Parent to facilitate arrangement of debt financing.


    104. Throughout the post-signing period, Twitter’s advisors had been working with Musk’s representatives to furnish them relevant financial information about the company. These discussions had been productive under the supervision on Musk’s side of Bob Swan, a respected Silicon Valley financial professional and former CEO of Intel Corporation. Swan had been in regular contact with Segal, and had been leading defendants’ purported effort to consummate the debt financing.


    105. Then, in his June 17 lawyer letter, Musk demanded a collection of financial information he claimed was necessary to “better understand the state of Twitter’s business and outlook, which is related to his acquisition plans and his financing for the transaction.” He demanded a “working, bottoms-up financial model for 2022,” budget plans with underlying modeling, and a “working copy” of Goldman Sachs’s “valuation model underlying its fairness opinion.” This demand is extremely unusual in merger transactions, and neither in conveying the demand nor at any time since have defendants pointed to a request from any lender that would justify it. Notably, Musk’s debt financing commitments are not conditioned on receipt of any financial information about Twitter other than that contained in its quarterly SEC filings. Ex. 2 § 1, E-2 (Ex. E) § 6.


    106. Around the same time as the request, on June 21, 2022, Musk falsely represented in a Bloomberg interview that an item requiring resolution “before the transaction can complete” is “will the debt portion of the round come together?” As Musk well knew, financing expressly is not a condition to closing under the agreement.


    107. Still, intent on facilitating the merger’s consummation, Twitter provided Musk with significant supporting detail for its proxy case projections, shared some of its financial plans, and gave him a copy of its bankers’ final presentation to Twitter’s board.


    Continue reading here


    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my stories

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    'Each of the Silos was controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried'
    Published at Nov 18, 2022 by legalpdf #ftx
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Are Press Releases Important for a Business?
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by saurabhsingla #press-release
    Article Thumbnail
    5 Tips for Optimizing Your Landing Pages for Mobile
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by griffinjt #mobile-landing-pages
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Cloud Phishing: New Tricks and the Crown Jewel (1/2/2023)
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Press Mentions For Your Brand: A Growth Marketer's How-To
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by darragh #business
    Article Thumbnail
    How This TikTok Ad Received 3.7 Million Views
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by jordensouza #tiktok
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa