I'll pick up the check - from space!

@ retiredjeffbezos Retired Jeff Bezos single and ready to mingle. i'll pickup the check - from space!

Everyone is all like, don't come back from space Jeff, but let me you tell you something, I am single and ready to mingle.

In the beginning, no one thought Amazon could sell books online or become the most dominant ecommerce store of the Western world, but here we are.

It took a lot of work! But now is Jeffy's time. Finally. I'm gonna do things for me. Enough of this customer-centric hogwash, it's Jeffy's time to shine!

Hello world! I've created this account on HackerNoon to find love.

DMs open.

