    Musk might be the richest man on Earth, but he is not above the (Delaware) court
    4,527 reads

    Musk might be the richest man on Earth, but he is not above the (Delaware) court

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 3 of 31. JURISDICTION

    Musk might be the richest man on Earth, but he is not above the (Delaware) court
    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 3 of 31.


    Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt ‘all tech companies are based in delaware’


    JURISDICTION

    16. This Court has subject matter jurisdiction under 10 Del. C. § 341, 8 Del. C. § 111(a), and 6 Del. C. § 2708.

    17. Personal jurisdiction over Parent and Acquisition Sub is proper because both are incorporated under the laws of Delaware and consented to jurisdiction by agreeing to “expressly and irrevocably submit[] to the exclusive personal jurisdiction of the Delaware Court of Chancery . . . in the event any dispute arises out of [the merger agreement] or the transactions contemplated by [the merger agreement].” Ex. 1 § 9.10(a).

    18. Personal jurisdiction over Musk is proper pursuant to 10 Del. C. § 3104(c)(1) because, among other things,

    (a) Musk formed Parent and Acquisition Sub, both Delaware corporations wholly owned by Musk, for the sole purpose of acquiring Twitter, a Delaware corporation; and

    (b) Musk agreed to undertake “reasonable best efforts” to consummate the contemplated transaction, including by causing Parent and Acquisition Sub to deliver a Certificate of Merger to the Delaware Secretary of State. Id. §§ 2.3(a), 6.3(a).


    Continue reading here


    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
