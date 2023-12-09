Most People Don't Care About Cryptography, and That's a Problem

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned

This article delves into the critical yet often overlooked importance of cryptography in our digital lives. It discusses how platforms like Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram differ in their use of encryption, the impact of government regulations on privacy, and the significant role cryptography played in the Panama Papers. The piece emphasizes the need for public understanding of cryptographic principles to protect digital privacy and security, offering resources for all skill levels to become more cryptography-savvy. The author advocates for informed digital citizenship in the face of increasing privacy threats and legislative challenges.