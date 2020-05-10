Monitoring An Element As It Enters Or Leaves the Viewport Efficiently in React

Code x Design ✨
⚠️ Most modern browsers support Intersection Observer natively. You can also add polyfill for full browser support.
import React from "react";
import useInView from "react-cool-inview";
const App = () => {
const { ref, inView, scrollDirection, entry, observe, unobserve } = useInView(
{
threshold: 0.25, // Default is 0
onChange: ({ inView, scrollDirection, entry, observe, unobserve }) => {
// Triggered whenever the target meets a threshold, e.g. [0.25, 0.5, ...]
},
onEnter: ({ scrollDirection, entry, observe, unobserve }) => {
// Triggered when the target enters the viewport
},
onLeave: ({ scrollDirection, entry, observe, unobserve }) => {
// Triggered when the target leaves the viewport
},
// More useful options...
}
);
return <div ref={ref}>{inView ? "Hello, I am 🤗" : "Bye, I am 😴"}</div>;
};
import React from "react";
import useInView from "react-cool-inview";
const LazyImage = ({ width, height, ...rest }) => {
const { ref, inView } = useInView({
// Stop observe when the target enters the viewport, so the "inView" only triggered once
unobserveOnEnter: true,
// For better UX, we can grow the root margin so the image will be loaded before it comes to the viewport
rootMargin: "50px",
});
return (
<div className="placeholder" style={{ width, height }} ref={ref}>
{inView && <img {...rest} />}
</div>
);
};
import React, { useState } from "react";
import useInView from "react-cool-inview";
import axios from "axios";
const App = () => {
const [todos, setTodos] = useState(["todo-1", "todo-2", "..."]);
const { ref } = useInView({
// For better UX, we can grow the root margin so the data will be loaded before a user sees the loading indicator
rootMargin: "50px 0",
// When the loading indicator comes to the viewport
onEnter: ({ unobserve, observe }) => {
// Pause observe when loading data
unobserve();
// Load more data
axios.get("/todos").then((res) => {
setTodos([...todos, ...res.todos]);
// Resume observe after loading data
observe();
});
},
});
return (
<div>
{todos.map((todo) => (
<div>{todo}</div>
))}
<div ref={ref}>Loading...</div>
</div>
);
};
import React from "react";
import useInView from "react-cool-inview";
const App = () => {
const { ref, inView } = useInView({
// Stop observe when the target enters the viewport, so the "inView" only triggered once
unobserveOnEnter: true,
// Shrink the root margin, so the animation will be triggered once the target reach a fixed amount of visible
rootMargin: "-100px 0",
});
return (
<div className="container" ref={ref}>
<div className={inView ? "fade-in" : ""}>I'm a 🍟</div>
</div>
);
};
import React from "react";
import useInView from "react-cool-inview";
const App = () => {
const { ref } = useInView({
// For an element to be considered "seen", we'll say it must be 100% in the viewport
threshold: 1,
onEnter: ({ unobserve }) => {
// Stop observe when the target enters the viewport, so the callback only triggered once
unobserve();
// Fire an analytic event to your tracking service
someTrackingService.send("🍋 is seen");
},
});
return <div ref={ref}>I'm a 🍋</div>;
};
import React from "react";
import useInView from "react-cool-inview";
const App = () => {
const {
ref,
inView,
// vertical will be "up" or "down", horizontal will be "left" or "right"
scrollDirection: { vertical, horizontal },
} = useInView({
// Scroll direction is calculated whenever the target meets a threshold
// more trigger points the calculation will be more instant and accurate
threshold: [0.2, 0.4, 0.6, 0.8, 1],
onChange: ({ scrollDirection }) => {
// We can also access the scroll direction from the event object
console.log("Scroll direction: ", scrollDirection.vertical);
},
});
return (
<div ref={ref}>
<div>{inView ? "Hello, I am 🤗" : "Bye, I am 😴"}</div>
<div>{`You're scrolling ${vertical === "up" ? "⬆️" : "⬇️"}`}</div>
</div>
);
};
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import useInView from "react-cool-inview";
const App = () => {
const ref = useRef();
// With Intersection Observer v2, the "inView" not only tells you the target
// is intersecting with the root, but also guarantees it's visible on the page
const { inView } = useInView(ref, {
// Track the actual visibility of the target
trackVisibility: true,
// Set a minimum delay between notifications, it must be set to 100 (ms) or greater
// For performance perspective, use the largest tolerable value as much as possible
delay: 100,
onEnter: () => {
// Triggered when the target is visible and enters the viewport
},
onLeave: () => {
// Triggered when the target is visible and leaves the viewport
},
});
return <div ref={ref}>{inView ? "Hello, I am 🤗" : "Bye, I am 😴"}</div>;
};
$ yarn add react-cool-inview
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-inview