🎉 Introducing react-cool-img: An easy way to optimize images

Code x Design ✨
tag replacement for your React.js project.
img
and
react
.
react-dom
import Img from 'react-cool-img';
// Suggest to use low quality or vector images
import loadingImage from './images/loading.gif';
import errorImage from './images/error.svg';
const App = () => (
<Img
placeholder={loadingImage}
src="https://the-image-url"
error={errorImage}
alt="React Cool Img"
/>
);
tag.
img
import Img from 'react-cool-img';
const App = () => (
<Img
style={{ backgroundColor: 'grey', width: '480', height: '320' }}
src="https://the-image-url"
alt="React Cool Img"
/>
);
and
debounce
props.
cache
prop, an image can wait to be downloaded while it's in the viewport for a set time. In cases where you have a long list of images that the user might scroll through inadvertently. At this time loading images can cause unnecessary waste of bandwidth and processing time.
debounce
import Img from 'react-cool-img';
import defaultImg from './images/default.svg';
const App = () => (
<Img
placeholder={defaultImg}
src="https://the-image-url"
debounce={1000} // Default is 300 (ms)
alt="React Cool Img"
/>
);
prop, images you already have cached will abort lazy loading until user visit your app next time. Lazy loading is set up for any remaining images which were not cached. This is helpful for UX, because there's not much extra work to load cached images immediately and is an easy win for making the UI looks more intuitive.
cache
import Img from 'react-cool-img';
import defaultImg from './images/default.svg';
const App = () => (
<Img
placeholder={defaultImg}
src="https://the-image-url"
cache // Default is true, just for demo
alt="React Cool Img"
/>
);
tag ensure the image is indexed by search engine bots even if they cannot fully understand our JavaScript code. Take a look at how magic happens.
<noscript>
const Img = () => {
// ...
return (
<>
<img
class="image"
src="https://the-placeholder-image"
alt="There's no magic"
/>
<noscript>
<img
class="image"
src="https://the-actual-image"
alt="The magic begins in here..."
/>
</noscript>
</>
);
};
$ yarn add react-cool-img
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-img