Moca Network And SK Planet Launch OKI Club, Marking First Large-scale Enterprise Use Of AIR Kit

Seoul, Korea, February 27th, 2025, Chainwire/--Moca Network, a flagship project by Animoca Brands to build the chain-agnostic digital identity infrastructure for the open internet, and SK Planet , one of South Korea’s largest information and communications technology platforms, today announced the launch of OKI Club, a premium membership program that integrates Web3 technology into SK Planet’s OK Cashbag app, which is South Korea’s largest integrated rewards service.





Powered by Moca Network’s AIR Kit SDK (software development kit), OKI Club enables retail users to access Web3 services natively within a Web2 app, bringing blockchain functionality and interoperable digital identity to one of South Korea’s most widely used consumer platforms. SK Planet users can now join OKI Club and start earning rewards by signing up for an AIR account within their OK Cashbag app.





OKI Club represents the first large-scale enterprise integration of AIR Kit, which includes a global account, identity, and reputation layer that enables users to accumulate, own, and use their assets with a unified digital identity across multiple ecosystems and applications.





By enabling consumers to maximize their Web3 exposure to experiences and rewards via a single login entry point, OKI Club provides an engaging and rewarding path to onboard retail consumers in South Korea to Web3.





Users of OK Cashbag who sign up for an AIR account are able to earn rewards for their participation in OKI Club in the form of OCB Points and MOCA Coin; by accruing identity and reputation data within their AIR accounts users will unlock additional in-app benefits within OK Cashbag as well as cross-ecosystem benefits from the broader Moca Network.





Prior to launch, OKI Club attracted over 600,000 pre-registrations for early access from unique KYC’d users of OK Cashbag, suggesting there is a strong demand in South Korea for blockchain-integrated consumer applications.





By tapping SK Planet’s 28 million KYC-verified users, OKI Club and the partnership between Moca Network and SK Planet ( announced on 26 November 2024 ) are setting the stage for widespread Web3 adoption on one of South Korea’s most popular consumer platforms.





The collaboration aims to expand the utility of MOCA Coin across gaming, intellectual property (IP), sports, and entertainment as SK Planet leverages Web3 to enhance consumer engagement strategies.





Kenneth Shek, the project lead of Moca Network, said: “The launch of OKI Club is a major milestone for Moca Network’s AIR Kit, marking its integration into one of the leading Web2 consumer platforms in Asia and bringing global account and interoperable digital identity to a broad retail audience. This partnership blurs the line between Web2 and Web3 by having AIR Kit natively integrated with the consumer app with millions of users and its existing internet services, and we are excited to expand together with SK Planet’s consumer ecosystem.”





Kyosu Kim, CBO at SK Planet, said: “OKI Club is a free membership service designed to maximize customer benefits across everyday lifestyle brands. Through strategic partnerships with Web3 companies like Moca Network, we will continue to discover new benefits and develop innovative programs, ensuring OKI Club becomes the No.1 membership program that satisfies both our partners and customers.”

About Moca Network

Moca Network , one of Animoca Brands’ flagship projects, is building the chain-agnostic digital identity infrastructure for the open internet by providing one universal account for a user’s assets, identity, and reputation across multiple ecosystems.





Moca Network is powered by MOCA Coin, which serves as the utility token for data generation, storage, verification for users, AI agents, and DAO governance. MOCA Coin is issued by the MOCA Foundation.





The primary product built by Moca Network is AIR Kit, a digital identity infrastructure that enables Web2 and Web3 projects to create a universal embedded account for users to own and use digital assets, identity, and reputation data, while gaining access to a suite of DeFi and consumer services provided by Moca Network’s partners.





AIR Kit empowers large user base apps to create their own app ecosystem natively with embedded blockchain features, while ensuring these users can use the same account, identity, reputation across all consumer apps on any chains that have adopted AIR Kit.





Website: https://moca.network

X: https://x.com/Moca_Network

Medium: https://medium.com/mocaverse

Discord: http://discord.gg/MocaverseNFT

About SK Planet

SK Planet is a leading Data & Tech company in South Korea. Operating the country’s largest integrated rewards service, OK Cashbag, and the Web3 wallet UPTN Station, SK Planet is at the forefront of integrating technology with user-centric services. For more information, please visit http://www.skplanet.co.kr/eng .

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) is a Web3 leader that leverages tokenization and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers, helping to establish the open metaverse and its associated network effects. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Deloitte Tech Fast , Fortune Crypto 40 , Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025 , and Financial Times’ High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific .





Animoca Brands realizes its mission via three integrated business pillars: operating Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption with native projects such as Moca Network , Anichess , The Sandbox , Open Campus , NEOM Web3 initiatives, and a regulated stablecoin project in partnership with Standard Chartered and HKT; providing digital asset advisory services including tokenomics advisory, liquidity provision, and institutional research to help external Web3 projects grow; and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 540 companies including industry leaders Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, YGG, and many others.





For more information, users can visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok .

