Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse

Joel Dietz is the founder of MetaMetaverse, the lead language designer of the metalambda language and metaurl protocol. Dietz has over a decade of experience in Ethereum development, governance protocols, cryptoeconomics, and establishing legal standards for utility tokens at Harvard and MIT. He also worked on holonic philosophy, the evolution of jurisprudence, data-driven approaches to innovation, and smart city data architecture. He believes software developers need to focus more on QA, and making sure they read their own code and it works.