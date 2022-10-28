Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverseby@vicloskutova
    2,896 reads

    Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Joel Dietz is the founder of MetaMetaverse, the lead language designer of the metalambda language and metaurl protocol. Dietz has over a decade of experience in Ethereum development, governance protocols, cryptoeconomics, and establishing legal standards for utility tokens at Harvard and MIT. He also worked on holonic philosophy, the evolution of jurisprudence, data-driven approaches to innovation, and smart city data architecture. He believes software developers need to focus more on QA, and making sure they read their own code and it works.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse
    programming#meet-the-programmer#ethereum
    Queen Badass HackerNoon profile picture

    @vicloskutova

    Queen Badass

    Receive Stories from @vicloskutova

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Proven Metrics and Important KPIs for Startups to Measure Success
    Published at Dec 16, 2021 by vicloskutova #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    The Simple Guide to Crypto Culture for Nocoiners Pt. IV: A Look Into the Forks and Fugazis
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by abhijoysarkar #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    Jobs Ahoy! Level up Your Tech Career With HackerNoon
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    There’s a Place With All the Answers and That’s HackerNoon Search Page
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by product #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa