Matt Hartley, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Learning About React Hooks

The 2020 Noonies are here and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Matt Hartley from the United Kingdom, who’s has been nominated for a Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Matt.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AGILE

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SCRUM



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.



I like learning stuff in different domains - tech, healthcare, finance... classical G(r)eek.



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

My team and I are working on Modify, a docs tool for dev teams.



4. What are you most excited about right now?



Running our alpha. I love speaking with users, helping them understand the product, and getting their feedback on how to improve it.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Never being able to leave my house again.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Ignore any advice I give you.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Cycling and remote working are now a thing for me.



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

My business, of course.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Generalist shouldn't be a dirty word.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

GitHub, VS Code, Slack



11. What are you currently learning?

React Hooks

