Matt Hartley, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Learning About React Hooks

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
The 2020 Noonies are here and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Matt Hartley from the United Kingdom, who’s has been nominated for a Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Matt.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AGILE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SCRUM
I like learning stuff in different domains - tech, healthcare, finance... classical G(r)eek.
My team and I are working on Modify, a docs tool for dev teams.
Running our alpha. I love speaking with users, helping them understand the product, and getting their feedback on how to improve it.
Never being able to leave my house again.
Ignore any advice I give you.
Cycling and remote working are now a thing for me.
My business, of course.
Generalist shouldn't be a dirty word.
GitHub, VS Code, Slack
React Hooks
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.