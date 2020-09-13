Mastering DeFi: A Practical Guide For Beginners And The Advanced

@ alfredodecandia Alfredo de Candia Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

This book is the first of its kind, as it contains the explanation, use and practice of how the various protocols found in decentralized finance (DeFi) work.

Many often hear about decentralized finance or DeFi for short, and how this sector is able to lead to incredible profits with minimal effort, but it is also a really dangerous sector full of pitfalls that lead instead to pursuing projects of dubious seriousness.

Another aspect to consider is the complexity of the various protocols and platforms, which for a normal and novice user is extremely difficult if not impossible to be able to exploit them properly or understand how they work.

Furthermore, the absence of educational and editorial material in this sector makes it difficult for those who are not in this sector to approach, given that most of what we find are single-issue and only explain a blockchain or crypto.

And that’s why I created a book that not only groups the main protocols of decentralized finance (DeFi) but I went further and also explained all the protocols on other blockchains, such as Ethereum (ETH), EOS and even Tron (TRX) .

Only with this book can the power of DeFi be unlocked even for all those who read only one word rather than a billion-dollar industry, in which we just have to take our wallet and open an entire world.

A book that analyzes the macro-categories of decentralized finance which are:

- Lending and Borrowing

- Payments

- Decentralized Exchange

- Asset management

- Derivatives

All organized into 8 chapters and also divided by blockchain so as to have a complete picture of what we find on the various blockchains and also make the relative comparisons to leave maximum freedom for anyone to use the blockchain they prefer without closing the door to others.

Over 30 protocols analyzed in detail and details, with relative fundamental steps, an indication of the various costs incurred to carry out the various transactions, so as to make the reader aware before he can interact with him.

Translated into 8 different languages, Italian, English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, and Japanese, so as not to exclude anyone from this revolution that is underway and will continue in the years to come.

Now all that remains is to discover from the inside how DeFi works with this simple but unique book.

Tags