Marko vs React: An In-depth Look

In this article we will take an in-depth look at the differences and similarities between Marko and React from the perspective of the maintainers of Marko.
Example • Similarities • Differences
Syntax • Components • API • Custom tags
Async • Compiler • Tools • Why Marko?
On the surface, Marko and React have a lot in common and both are trying to solve very similar problems. Specifically, both Marko and React allow developers to build web applications based on UI components and both free developers from having to write code to manually update the DOM. While many of the features in Marko were inspired by React, Marko and React offer very different usability and performance characteristics. Marko was designed to avoid almost all boilerplate and is more closely aligned with HTML. In almost all cases, a Marko UI component will require less lines of code than its React JSX equivalent while maintaining readability and allowing the same expressiveness as JSX. In addition, Marko is highly optimized for use on the server and in the browser and has a much smaller weight:
Because the Marko JavaScript library is much smaller than React, it will require less time to load and parse and this will drastically improve page load times on slow connections or on older devices. Based on our benchmarks, Marko consistently outperforms React by a significant margin on both the server and in the browser.
The following code highlights some of the differences between Marko and React JSX using a somewhat contrived UI component as an example:
Marko and React have the following in common:
domEl.addEventListener() needed)
At a high level here are some differences:
<doctype> and
<html>.
if/else/for in certain places.
createElement() function calls while the Marko compiler has full control over how things are compiled and optimized.
PropTypes only provide validation at render-time)
class Counter extends React.Component in React).
this.state.count++).
this.emit('myCustomEvent', arg1, arg2)).
Function references for custom events while Marko automatically delegates emitted custom events to event handler methods on components.
this will be the component instance.
In the sections below we will take a closer look at some of the differences between Marko and React.
Both Marko and React JSX allow HTML markup and JavaScript to be combined into a single file and both support building web applications based on UI components. Marko utilizes an HTML-JS syntax while most React apps use the JSX syntax.
React JSX makes JavaScript more like HTML and Marko makes HTML more like JavaScript.
In the end, both Marko and React allow JavaScript and HTML to be intertwined.
In React JSX, all attribute values are parsed as string values unless
{} is used.
With Marko, all attribute values are parsed as JavaScript expressions. The following Marko code is equivalent to the React JSX code above:
React JSX starts with JavaScript and allows XML elements to be inlined as shown below:
Marko starts out in HTML, but it allows JavaScript to be inlined in a clean and maintainable way. Unlike other template languages, Marko aims to allow the full power of JavaScript. The following Marko code is equivalent to the React JSX code above:
Lines prefixed with
$ are directly added to the compiled JavaScript output inside the compiled
render() function (for JavaScript code that should run for every render). Lines prefixed with
static are directly added to the compiled JavaScript output outside the
render() function (for code that should only run once when the template is loaded).
With Marko any valid HTML markup can be used inside a Marko template. This is not the case with React. The following quote is from the React documentation:
Caveat:
Since JSX is closer to JavaScript than HTML, React DOM uses
camelCase property naming convention instead of HTML attribute names.
For example,
classbecomes
classNamein JSX, and
tabindexbecomes
tabIndex.
As a result of this caveat for React, tools for converting HTML to JSX exist.
JSX is syntactic sugar on top of JavaScript, but it requires expressions, so simple things like an
if/else/for statement don’t work on their own within a JSX element. As a result, you must either use a ternary expression, an immediately invoked function expression, function call expression, or the experimental
do {} expression (stage 0 at the time of writing). This is not an issue for Marko, and directives such as
if() and
for() can be used anywhere as shown below:
Marko also allows directives to be used as attributes for a more condensed template:
Marko supports a shorthand based on CSS selectors for less code.
React does not support these helpful shorthands.
Marko supports a concise syntax that drops angled brackets and ending tags in favor of indentation. Here’s how the Marko syntax options compare:
The HTML syntax and the concise syntax can be used together:
React does not offer a concise syntax.
Marko starts with simple HTML and allows UI component logic to easily be layered on top.
A React UI component is typically implemented as a class that extends
React.Component:
React also supports a more concise functional component:
However, if state or lifecycle events are needed then a functional UI component must be converted to a class component:
Here is the same component in Marko:
Behavior can easily be added to any Marko UI component:
Marko also allows JavaScript behavior, CSS styling and HTML markup to be embedded in the Marko template as a single file UI component:
Marko compiles component to JavaScript modules that export an API for rendering the component as shown below:
The same UI component can be rendered to a stream such as a writable HTTP response stream:
The user’s of a Marko UI component do not need to know that the component was implemented using Marko.
Contrast this with React as an example:
On top of that, React requires that a different module be imported to render the exact same UI component on the server:
With React, all custom tags for UI components must be explicitly imported:
Marko supports a mechanism for automatically discovering custom tags for UI components based on the project directory structure. Marko walks up the directory tree to discover all
components/ directories and it will also automatically discover custom tags exported by installed packages. This approach negates the need for explicitly importing a custom tag to reduce the amount of code needed in a Marko template. For example given the following directory structure:
.
├── components/
│ ├── hello.marko
│ └── good-bye.marko
└── index.marko
The
<hello> tag and the
<good-bye> tag nested below the
components/ directory will automatically be made available to the
index.marko at the root:
This approach also allows editors and IDEs to offer autocompletion for custom tags.
Even after rendering has started, Marko allows parts of the view to be rendered asynchronously using the
<await> tag as shown in the following Marko template:
Marko compiles a template differently based on whether or not it will be used on the server or in the browser. For example, given the following template:
The Marko compiler was built to support compile-time code generators for custom tags and it also provides support for compile-time transforms. While Babel allows code transformations of JavaScript, the Marko compiler provides support for resolving custom tags declaratively and the Marko AST provides for very powerful and simple transformations as shown in the following code for rendering Markdown to HTML at compile-time:
components/markdown/code-generator.js:
The
<markdown> tag can then be used as shown below:
In this example, after the template is compiled, the marked library is no longer needed at render-time.
Marko and React offer a variety of developer tools. The Marko developer tools are constantly evolving, but Marko currently provides tools for unit testing UI components, precompiling
.marko files and generating configuration-less apps (similar to create-react-app). Currently, there are no Marko developer tools that integrate with the browser, but this is something we would like to see in the future. We will go into more detail on the Marko developer tools in a future post.
Marko offers syntax highlighting across all major IDEs and editors, as well as on GitHub. Marko provides first-class support for the Atom editor with syntax highlighting, Autocomplete for both HTML and custom tags, Hyperclick to quickly jump to referenced files and methods, and Pretty printing to keep your code readable.
Here are just a few reasons you should consider using Marko over React:
Interested in learning more about Marko? If so, you can get additional information on the Marko website. Join the conversation and contribute on GitHub and follow us on Twitter.
