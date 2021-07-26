Lost Souvenir Destiny 2 Quest Guide

When Destiny 2 was first released, fans met the game with harsh criticism. However, as the game continued to evolve as a game of service, it gradually outgrew this criticism, becoming a model for creating a game of this nature that is successful.

Part of the game's success was down to the developer Bungie's switch to small but frequent content drops from large but infrequent ones. As part of these frequent drops came new exotic weapons and quest lines. One such quest is the lost souvenir Destiny 2 questline. This article will outline how to complete the quest.

What is the Lost Souvenir Destiny 2 Quest?

The Lost Souvenir Quest is a legendary questline introduced within Destiny 2 in season 5 of the game. The quest is challenging to complete, making you, the player complete a range of different tasks. Unlike most other questlines, this quest does not reward you with exotic weapons and armour but rather a very rare player emblem called Obsidian’s dream.

The emblem is one of the rarest in the game due to the difficulty of the quest. Thus, completing the questline and getting the symbol will automatically place you at the very top of the Destiny 2 food chain as a player of both skill and prestige.

The quest is split into three main parts and heavily involves the NPC Ada-1, the leader and owner of the Black Armoury. An armoury dedicated to preserving the earth's best weapons. Throughout the quest, Ada-1 will guide you in completing the quest.

How to Complete the Quest



1.Mysterious Datapad

As highlighted, the quest is split into three main parts. To start the quest off, Ada-1 gives you a mysterious datapad that you must decode. It reads

"Our fates are written on the fine parchment of time A never-ending cyclone of conflict and character We struggle to find times of stillness in the shrine of peace And watch for the next new dawn signaling tomorrow Our eyes drawn to the sky looking for the brightest constellation That we will shape the coming days with our own hands And the Black Armory will endure forever."

To complete the first section of the quest, you must solve the riddle above. You can solve the puzzle by going to the Niobe labs and carrying out the following steps, as shown in the video below. Once you have completed these steps and you have defeated all Taken enemies, return to Ada-1.

2. An Ancient Black Armory Frame

Once you have solved the mysterious datapad riddle, you must return to Ada-1, and she will give you another quest to do. This quest reads:

"Fire of the Queens! The Lords of War! We've unshackled the forges, let bellows blast anew! Our Regalia shines, we grasp tools hand in hand. Burn hot, burn bright, and temper iron to sweet steel."

To complete this next section of the quest, you need to equip a complete set of black armory armor and weapons. These items can drop through random drops and be purchased from Ada-1.

Once you have fitted all pieces, you must now complete every Black Armoury forge with the armor equipped. Once you have done this, you can head back to Ada-1 and complete the quest.

3. The Obsidian Accelerator

When you return to Ada-1, she will grant you the obsidian dream emblem, leading to quest completion.

Why Should I Complete the Lost Souvenir Quest?

For many, the lost souvenir Destiny 2 Quest will seem pointless due to the lack of exotic weapons or armour pieces rewarded at the end of the quest. However, completing the quest is essential if you want to be known as one of the game’s best players.

The obsidian dream emblem is rare and often overlooked as a cosmetic item available in the game. Having this equipped on your character will show players within the crucible and beyond, your character means business.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the lost souvenir quest is an excellent questline to get you one of the most underrated cosmetics in the game. For more Destiny 2 related content, including coverage of the upcoming Destiny 2 expansions, sign up for our newsletter below.

