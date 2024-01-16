Limitations and Future Work in Dark Pattern Mitigation
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe article acknowledges limitations in the study, including taxonomic diversity challenges and biases in participant recruitment. It highlights the need to expand the end-user-empowerment approach to mobile platforms, improve geographic diversity, and conduct larger-scale, longer-term studies for a more comprehensive understanding. The roadmap includes addressing biases, capturing diverse perspectives, and measuring the long-term impact of user empowerment against dark patterns.