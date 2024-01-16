Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Exploring End-User Empowerment Interventions for Dark Patterns in UXby@feedbackloop

    Exploring End-User Empowerment Interventions for Dark Patterns in UX

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article introduces a pioneering end-user-empowerment approach to combat dark patterns in UX design. Through a comprehensive two-phase co-design study, users' needs, preferences, and challenges in handling dark patterns are explored. The study proposes interventions focusing on increasing awareness and enabling personalized user actions against dark patterns, utilizing a web augmentation approach. Results show enhanced user autonomy and transferable knowledge about dark patterns. The article concludes with a roadmap for scaling up this approach, aligning it with ongoing efforts in collective intelligence, machine learning, and design ethics advocacy.
    featured image - Exploring End-User Empowerment Interventions for Dark Patterns in UX
    a group of diverse people smiling at their phones via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #dark-patterns-in-ux #ui-ux
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

    Receive Stories from @feedbackloop

    react to story with heart
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture
    by The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education @feedbackloop.The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!
    Read my stories
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Objective Mismatch
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    End-User Empowerment Interventions for Dark Patterns in UX—Appendix
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    A Roadmap for User Empowerment in the Dark Pattern Landscape
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Limitations and Future Work in Dark Pattern Mitigation
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Beyond Dark Patterns: A Vision for Future-Proof Strategies in User-Centric Design
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Redefining Web Interactions in the Fight Against Dark Patterns
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!