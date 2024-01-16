Exploring End-User Empowerment Interventions for Dark Patterns in UX
Too Long; Didn't ReadThis article introduces a pioneering end-user-empowerment approach to combat dark patterns in UX design. Through a comprehensive two-phase co-design study, users' needs, preferences, and challenges in handling dark patterns are explored. The study proposes interventions focusing on increasing awareness and enabling personalized user actions against dark patterns, utilizing a web augmentation approach. Results show enhanced user autonomy and transferable knowledge about dark patterns. The article concludes with a roadmap for scaling up this approach, aligning it with ongoing efforts in collective intelligence, machine learning, and design ethics advocacy.