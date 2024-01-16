Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Notes on Automatic Filtering for Potentially Relevant Dialogsby@feedbackloop

    Notes on Automatic Filtering for Potentially Relevant Dialogs

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Discover the groundbreaking use of Sentence Transformer technology in automatic filtering, spotlighting potentially relevant user responses within dialog datasets. With a focus on precision, this article showcases how 25% of the data becomes more enriched with user responses similar to those indicating errors. Dive into the details of dataset sizes and explore the transformative impact of automatic filtering on dialog research.
    featured image - Notes on Automatic Filtering for Potentially Relevant Dialogs
    tech-stories #dataset-annotation #ai-research
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

    Receive Stories from @feedbackloop

    react to story with heart
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture
    by The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education @feedbackloop.The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Objective Mismatch
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Learning From Free-Text Human Feedback: Examples of Human-Human Dialogs
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    Article Thumbnail
    Hyperparameters and Baseline Experiments in Dialog Systems
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    Article Thumbnail
    Dialog Datasets Annotation Guidelines
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    Article Thumbnail
    A Detailed Analysis of Inter-Annotator Agreement
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    Article Thumbnail
    A Detailed Analysis on the Effectiveness of Automatic Filtering
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!