Navigating User Responses to Dark Patterns in UX Design
Too Long; Didn't ReadThis section delves into the first phase of the study, encompassing five in-person co-design workshops with 12 diverse participants. The workshops aimed at unraveling users' perspectives on dark patterns, exploring perceived disruptiveness, coping mechanisms, and expectations. Participants, representing various occupational domains and internet usage patterns, engaged in activities like focus group discussions and tangible website redesign. The insights gathered form a crucial foundation for developing user-centric interventions against dark patterns, emphasizing the importance of diverse user backgrounds in shaping effective strategies.