Background and Related Work on Dark Patterns in UX Design
Too Long; Didn't ReadThis article unveils a comprehensive exploration of dark patterns in UX design, offering insights from co-design workshops and a technology probe study. From Brignull's coining of the term to the formation of a SIG at CHI 2023, the study delves into the prevalence and evolving nature of dark patterns. It analyzes efforts in addressing dark patterns, from the designer's ethical considerations to policymaking endeavors. The article emphasizes the often-overlooked end users' autonomy and introduces a human-centric intervention approach, covering awareness, action, and the integration of web augmentation. Gain valuable insights into user perception, web augmentation, and the ongoing battle against deceptive design choices.