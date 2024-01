Too Long; Didn't Read

The article navigates the challenges of scaling up user empowerment against dark patterns, proposing a crowd-sourced approach, citizen science, and machine learning for intervention. It emphasizes the need for transparency, ethical considerations in ML, and coordination with design ethics and policy-making. The vision extends to addressing the power imbalance between users and designers, envisioning a future where communities play a pivotal role in shaping web interfaces.